Thursday
Medicare series
The Medicare Chick will host two sessions on enrollment and changes to Medicare. The first is Aug. 10 at 4:30 p.m. in the Athens-Limestone County Public Library community room, and the second is Aug. 12 at 10 a.m. in the Steelcase Board Room.
American Legion Meeting
The American Legion post 49 will hold its monthly meeting on Aug. 10, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. at the DAV Building (25396 Airport Rd., Athens, AL). For additional information, call Rod Huffman at (256)-233-3023.
Saturday
STEPS reading program
STEPS reading program invites 3 to 13-year-olds to build confidence and motivation to read at this day of fun, learning and pizza at Lincoln-Bridgeforth Park Aug. 12 at 10 a.m. There will be arts and crafts, book giveaways and assignments and STEPS open enrollment. For more information call (256) 216-5668.
Johnson School Reunion
There will be a reunion for anyone who has been affiliated with Johnson School on Aug. 12 at Swan Creek Park. The event is free to all from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Attendees will be allowed to tour the Johnson school building from 3-4 p.m. There will be food trucks available. For more information, call Jan Matthews at (256) 874-2941.
Submarine veterans meeting
The USSVI Submarine Veterans meeting will be on Aug. 12 at 11 a.m. at the Alabama Veterans Museum. Lt. Colonel Ed Yielding (Air Force Ret.), a former SR71 Black Bird pilot, will be presenting. Yielding holds the speed record from west to east coast (67 minutes, 54 seconds). Lunch will be served, and donations will be accepted to help cover the cost of lunch.
Monday
Limestone County beekeepers meeting
The Limestone County Beekeepers Association will hold their next meeting Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. Members will meet at the Limestone County Extension office and have a honey tasting — so bring honey samples.
Upcoming
Fraud prevention lunch and learn
Better Business Bureau of North Alabama in partnership with the Decatur Police Department, Alabama Securities Commission, North Alabama Regional Council of Government (NARCOG), Community Action Partnership of North Alabama and Senior Medicare Patrol will host a Fraud Prevention Lunch and Learn on Wednesday, August 16 from 11:00 – 1:00 at the Cook Museum of Natural Science located at 133 4th Avenue, Decatur, AL 35601. Lunch is provided. There is no charge to attend but registration is required by calling the BBB at (256)-355-5170 or by email at tpruitt@northalabama.bbb.org.
Evening with local authors
Athens-Limestone County Public Library presents and evening with local authors A.E. Chewning and James C. Chewning Aug. 17 at 6 p.m.
Freedom Fund Banquet
The Limestone County NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet will be Aug. 19 at 6 p.m at the Round Island Creek Mission Center. Tickets are $40/person or a 6-person table for $220. Contact (256) 431-3759 or (256) 227-8489 for more information.
Friends of the Archives meeting
The regular quarterly meeting of Friends of the Archives will be on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. at the Archives office at 102 West Washington Street, Athens, Alabama. The public is invited, but please RSVP. James Martin will be giving a short presentation on researching old homesite locations and discussing a number of old homesites he has visited in Limestone County. The presentation will include a display of artifacts found at these locations.
Author visit
ALCPL is hosting and evening with author Georgina Cross Aug. 24 at 6 p.m. in the community room.
Gospel singing
Nebo Community Church will host guest singers Clear Vision Aug. 26 at 3 p.m.
Autism and sensory sensitivity awareness training
Tourism ALL-a-Bama will conduct a free training to help individuals become more autism and sensory sensitivity aware Aug. 31 at 6 p.m. at the Athens-Limestone County Public Library Community Room. For more information, visit www.tourismallabama.org or call (256) 859-4900.
Stop smoking seminar
A free seminar, “LIVING FREE—A PROGRAM TO HELP YOU STOP SMOKING,” will be held at the Athens Limestone County Public Library, 603 S. Jefferson St., beginning September 5, 2023. If you are a smoker and would like to stop, you will want to check out this informative ten-day program designed to help you live life to the fullest. To register, sign up at https://form.jotform.com/232148612350145 or go to 7gypcee7@gmail.com for more information. Sponsored by the Pryor St. Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1207 E. Pryor St. Athens, 35611.
Sporting clay tournament
The Athens-Limestone County Chamber will host the 10th annual Sporting Clay Tournament on Sept. 8. Teams of 4 can register by Aug. 25.
Rescue Squad yard sale
The annual Athens-Limestone Rescue Squad yard sale will be Sept. 8-9.
Ongoing
Rescue Squad yard sale donations
The Athens-Limestone Rescue Squad is now collecting good, clean, used items for its upcoming annual yard sale. Donations can be dropped off from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at 1401 Freeman Ave. For more information, contact Tina at (256) 374-9331.
Community Choir Rehearsals
The Athens State University Community Choir holds rehearsals on Tuesday nights from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Athens High School Choir Room. For more information, contact Teresa Edwards at tedwards32815@gmail.com or learn more at the choir’s Facebook page.
TOPS meeting
Athens AL TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Evening Chapter #0616 meets weekly on Tuesdays, at the Athens Activity Center on Pyror Street. Weigh-In starts at 6:00pm and the meeting at 6:30pm. For more info, email: AthensAL616TOPS@gmail.com
Crochet Club
Athens-Limestone County Public Library hosts a crochet club every Saturday at 9:30 a.m. for every skill level. Bring your current projects to work on or help others learn.
Book club
We have a Book Club that meets the fourth Thursday of every month at Antiques on Jefferson.
Book club
Join the Athens-Limestone Public Library for a new book club on the third Tuesday of the month. The club meets at 6 p.m. at Athens Alehouse & Cellar.
Support group
Crisis Services of North Alabama in Athens will have support groups for domestic violence victims and survivors every Wednesday starting at 5:30 p.m. at 406 S. Jefferson Street. For more information, call (256) 262-7760 or (256) 230-1240.
Senior Game Nights
The Athens Activity Center is going to start hosting Friday Night Game Night on the third Friday of each month from July 21-Dec. 15. Games will be available from 3-7 p.m.
Digital Literacy Classes
Athens-Limestone County Public Library will host a series of Digital Literacy Classes in conjunction with Calhoun Community College & Drake State Community & Technical College. Classes will boost your digital confidence & provide you with skills and training needed in today’s job market. Classes are Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. Call (256) 306-2830 to learn more.
Houston Memorial Library Daily Book Sale
Houston Memorial Library and Museum, 101 North Houston Street in Athens, hosts a book sale daily. The book sale, museum and library are open Monday through Friday and the first Saturday of the month from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Bingo
Bingo is running for the public at Decatur Elks Lodge each Monday. Doors open at 5 p.m. with games beginning at 6:30 p.m. No outside food or drink will be allowed. Elks Lodge is located at 2625 Centron Drive SW in Decatur. More information: https://www.loc8nearme.com/alabama/decatur/elkslodge/6449656/.
After-school feeding program
Women Empowering Women of Alabama, in partnership with FreshWind Christian Fellowship, is offering free meals for students after school. Meals are available 3–5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. More information: Janice Williams, (256) 233-5995.
Used book sale
Friends of the Athens- Limestone Public Library host a used book sale from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. each Tuesday and the first Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. — 1 p.m. at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information (256) 232-1233.
Food giveaway
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church’s food pantry will be open 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month at 1911 Hine St., Athens. Patrons must provide proof of at least one of the following: eligibility to receive supplemental food assistance (SNAP/food stamps); eligibility for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families; eligibility to receive Supplemental Security Income; income at or below 130 percent of the federal poverty level; or special circumstances. Eligibility forms provided at distribution site. Must have valid ID card or driver’s license. Only one distribution per household while supplies last. Monetary and food donations accepted. More information: (256) 424-5403.
Community outreach day
Freshwind Christian Fellowship is partnering with Women Empowering Women of Alabama to create a day of fun for the whole family every fourth Saturday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at 17200 Lucas Ferry Rd. in Athens. They will be serving food and giving away free clothing. For more information contact Janice Williams at (256) 233-5995.
Virtual exercise class
Limestone County Council on Aging presents virtual exercise class 2–3 p.m. Mondays and Fridays via Zoom. The classes are called S.A.I.L., which stands for Stay Active and Independent for Life. More information: (256) 233-6412.
Cemetery cleanup
Myers Cemetery
Myers Cemetery Decoration Day is Aug. 12 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Any questions, call Lynn Nelson at (256) 777-4431.
Hester Cemetery
Decoration Day at Hester Cemetery in Lester, Ala., will be Saturday, Aug. 12. If unable to attend, please send your donation to Molly Pepper at 28581 Clover Lane, Lester, AL 35647.
Sandlin Cemetery
The Sandlin Cemetery annual decoration day will be Aug. 12. Donations may be made that day or mailed to Harold Adams (22664 Cairo Hollow Road, Athens, AL, 35614) or Mark Blakely (20931 Brackeen Road, Athens, AL, 35614) with all checks made payable to Sandlin Cemetery.
Higgin Cemetery
The Higgin Cemetery decoration day is Aug. 12. There will be a meeting at 10 a.m. If you are unable to come and would like to contribute to the upkeep of the cemetery, mail your donation to Faye Chandler, 20065 Temperance Oak Rd., Rogersville, AL, 35652, or call (256) 729-6886.
Bethel Cemetery
Bethel Cemetery Annual monetary contributions for cemetery upkeep are due. If you have family members buried in Bethel Cemetery, send donations to Tommy Sprague at 25917 Pepper Road in Athens. Total funding for the cemetery comes from contributions. Cleanup of family burial sites is also encouraged as mowing season will begin soon. For more information, reach out to Sprague at (256) 874-8491.
City cemeteries
The City of Athens reminds residents and families of the following regarding its cemeteries: No flowers or decorations allowed on the ground between April 1 and Oct. 31, unless following a funeral; flower placement acceptable year-round on monuments, at their base or at foot markers; fresh flowers will be removed one week after a funeral; silk flowers will be removed 21 days after a funeral; approval by cemetery superintendent required before planting flowers, shrubs, trees or sod; city personnel will remove all trees or shrubs deemed detrimental to adjacent lots or grave openings; and worn, tattered or damaged U.S. flags will be removed and disposed of properly. The City of Athens does not assume any liability for any monument, flowers, shrubbery, ornaments, flags, etc. in any city owned cemetery.
Blood donations
LifeSouth
You can schedule a time with the Athens Donor Center online anytime. For more information, or to find and participate in blood drives, visit https://donors.lifesouth.org/donor/schedules/zip.
Red Cross
American Red Cross is asking eligible donors to make an appointment for blood or platelet donation.
