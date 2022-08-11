TODAY
Bible Lands Museum
From August 11 through the 15, the Bible Lands Museum will be on tour in Athens. It will be hosted at the Mt. Carmel Church of Christ in Athens, Ala. and will feature multiple exhibits for the public. The event is free.
Job Fair
The Athens-Limestone County Family Resource Center will be hosting a job fair on Friday, August 12, 2022 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Immediate openings and interviews are available. Please bring your identification. Location: 406 S Jefferson St. Athens AL 35611 (Next to Dub’s Burgers).
FRIDAY
The Bedingfield Cemetery Decoration Day and Cleanup
The Bedingfield Cemetery in Rogersville, Ala. off CR-566 will have Decoration/ Cleanup Day, Friday, August 12 from 12-4 p.m.
Tractor Pull
On August 12 and 13, the annual Lexington Truck and Tractor Pull is back, taking place at 7 p.m. on the 12th and 6 p.m. on the 13th. The event is taking place at Lexington Motorsports Park.
SATURDAY
Annual Rescue Squad Yard SaleThe yard sale for the Athens-Limestone Rescue Squad will take place, rain or shine, on August 12 and 13 at 1401 Freeman Avenue. Contact Michael Hardy for more information at (256)-431-7734. They will have “a little bit of everything” such as clothes, furniture, knick-knacks and more.
Sandlin Cemetery
Decoration Day will be Saturday, August 13, and donations can be made to the Sandlin Committee members. Make all checks payable to Sandlin Cemetery. Contacts are Mark Blakely at 20931 Bracken Road, Athens AL 35614 and Harold Adams at 22664 Cairo Hollow Road, Athens AL 35614. Blakely can be reached at (256)-508-9968 and Adams can be reached at (256)-729-1485.
Higgin Cemetery Decoration Day
At 10 a.m. of Aug 13, Higgin Cemetery is hosting their Decoration Day. Mail donation to Faye Chandler at 20065 Temperance Oak Road, Rogersville AL 35652. Phone number: (256)-729-6886.
Hester Cemetery
Hester Cemetery at Lester will have Decoration Day Saturday, August 13. If unable to attend, please sent donations to Hester Cemetery Fund — 30845 Lester Road — Lester, AL 35647.
Myers Cemetery
Myers Cemetery is having their decoration day on Saturday, August 13 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Location is Myers Road in Athens. Contact (256)-777-4431 for more information.
UPCOMING
Friends of the Archives meeting
The quarterly meeting for the Friends of the Archives is taking place on Tuesday, August 16, at 5 p.m.
Meadows Family Reunion
On Saturday, August 20, the Meadows Family Reunion will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Athens Lions Club Kiddie Carnival. Please bring a covered dish and a drink. Please contact any and all family members.
Coffee with the Sheriff
Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin and the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office would like to invite the community to share coffee with us, discuss public safety issues, and build relationships on Aug. 25 from 7 to 9 a.m.
Swamp John’s
The SCV is holding a Swamp John’s on August 25 from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Sheriff’s Rodeo on Hwy. 99.
Constitution Day
A Constitution Day program commemorating the signing of our great Constitution in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on September 17, 1787 will be held Monday, September 19, at 1 p.m. in McCandless Hall of Athens State University. Dr. Jess Brown, professor Emeritus of Political Science at Athens State University, recently retired, will be the guest speaker. The event is open to the public at no charge. For additional information on the program, contact Pam Porterfield at (205)-789-2294.
ONGOING
Athens-Limestone Rescue Squad Annual Yard Sale Donations
The Athens-Limestone Rescue Squad is hosting their annual yard sale and are currently collecting donations. The items need to be clean, good, usable items. Please call Michael Hardy at (256) 431-7734 before dropping off items.
Digital Literacy Classes
Athens-Limestone County Public Library will host a series of Digital Literacy Classes in conjunction with Calhoun Community College & Drake State Community & Technical College. Classes will boost your digital confidence & provide you with skills and training needed in today’s job market. Classes are Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. Call (256) 306-2830 to learn more.
Houston Memorial Library Daily Book Sale
Houston Memorial Library and Museum, 101 North Houston Street in Athens, hosts a book sale daily. The book sale, museum and library are open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and first Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. Tuesdays they are open from 10 a.m. — 7 p.m.
Bingo
Bingo is back up and running for the public at Decatur Elks Lodge each Monday. Doors open at 5 p.m. with games beginning at 6:30 p.m. No outside food or drink will be allowed. Elks Lodge is located at 2625 Centron Drive SW in Decatur. More information: https://www.loc8nearme.com/alabama/decatur/elks-lodge/6449656/.
After-school feeding program
Women Empowering Women of Alabama, in partnership with FreshWind Christian Fellowship, is offering free meals for students after school. Meals are available 3–5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. More information: Janice Williams, (256) 233-5995.
Food giveaway
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church’s food pantry will be open 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month at 1911 Hine St., Athens. Patrons must provide proof of at least one of the following: eligibility to receive supplemental food assistance (SNAP/food stamps); eligibility for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families; eligibility to receive Supplemental Security Income; income at or below 130 percent of the federal poverty level; or special circumstances. Eligibility forms provided at distribution site. Must have valid ID card or driver’s license. Only one distribution per household while supplies last. Monetary and food donations accepted. More information: (256) 424-5403.
Used book sale
Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library host a used book sale from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. each Tuesday and the first Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. — 1 p.m. at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information (256) 232-1233.
Virtual exercise class
Limestone County Council on Aging presents virtual exercise class 2–3 p.m. Mondays and Fridays via Zoom. The classes are called S.A.I.L., which stands for Stay Active and Independent for Life. More information: (256) 233-6412.
CEMETERY CLEANUP
City cemeteries
The City of Athens reminds residents and families of the following regarding its cemeteries: No flowers or decorations allowed on the ground between April 1 and Oct. 31, unless following a funeral; flower placement acceptable year-round on monuments, at their base or at foot markers; fresh flowers will be removed one week after a funeral; silk flowers will be removed 21 days after a funeral; approval by cemetery superintendent required before planting flowers, shrubs, trees or sod; city personnel will remove all trees or shrubs deemed detrimental to adjacent lots or grave openings; and worn, tattered or damaged U.S. flags will be removed and disposed of properly.
Bethel Cemetery
Bethel Cemetery Annual monetary contributions for cemetery upkeep are due. If you have family members buried in Bethel Cemetery, send donations to Tommy Sprague at 25917 Pepper Road in Athens. Total funding for the cemetery comes from contributions. Cleanup of family burial sites is also encouraged as mowing season will begin soon. For more information, reach out to Sprague at (256) 874-8491.
BLOOD DONATIONS
Red Cross, LifeSouth
You can schedule a time with the Athens Donor Center (in the original Publix parking lot) online anytime.
For more information, or to find and participate in blood drives, visit https://donors.lifesouth.org/donor/schedules/zip or https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
