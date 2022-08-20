UPCOMING
Todd Cemetery
Todd Cemetery decoration is the third Sunday in August, on the 21st. If you are unable to make it but would still like to send a donation please make checks payable to Todd Cemetery and send to 31866 AL Hwy. 99 Anderson AL 35610.
Coffee with the Sheriff
Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin and the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office would like to invite the community to share coffee with us, discuss public safety issues, and build relationships on Aug. 25 from 7 to 9 a.m.
Swamp John’s
The SCV is holding a Swamp John’s on August 25 from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Sheriff’s Rodeo on Hwy. 99.
NARFE meeting
NARFE Chapter 1480 will meet at the Veterans Museum on Saturday, August 27 at 9 a.m. The guest speaker will be Beth Ham, Massage Therapist and Water Aerobics Instructor.
Tanner Church Cemetery
Decoration Day is August 27. Please send donations to Tanner Church Cemetery, PO Box 238, Tanner, AL 35671.
Tanner United Methodist Church Homecoming
On Sunday, August 28, at 10:30 a.m., the homecoming for Tanner United Methodist Church will take place and a covered dish meal will follow in the Family Life Center. Location is 19607 Huntsville Brownsferry Road.
Athens Garden Club Monthly Meeting
The Athens Garden Club monthly meeting is September 14 at 9:30 a.m. at Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church (1432 Freeman Ave., Athens, AL 35613). The guest speaker will be Chris Becker with the Limestone County Extension office. Learn about what they do, the best way to grow gardens, the free classes offered by the extension office, the club’s flower and garden tips for the month, etc. Contact Angie DuBois with any questions at (256) 431-6418.
Constitution Day
A Constitution Day program commemorating the signing of our great Constitution in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on September 17, 1787 will be held Monday, September 19, at 1 p.m. in McCandless Hall of Athens State University. Dr. Jess Brown, professor Emeritus of Political Science at Athens State University, recently retired, will be the guest speaker. The event is open to the public at no charge. For additional information on the program, contact Pam Porterfield at (205)-789-2294.
ONGOING
Chess Nights
The Houston Library and Museum is currently hosting Chess Night on Tuesdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for beginners and experienced players. Call the library at (256)-233-8770 for additional information. The Library is located at 101 North Houston Street and is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the first Saturday of each month from 10-4.
Digital Literacy Classes
Athens-Limestone County Public Library will host a series of Digital Literacy Classes in conjunction with Calhoun Community College & Drake State Community & Technical College. Classes will boost your digital confidence & provide you with skills and training needed in today’s job market. Classes are Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. Call (256) 306-2830 to learn more.
Houston Memorial Library Daily Book Sale
Houston Memorial Library and Museum, 101 North Houston Street in Athens, hosts a book sale daily. The book sale, museum and library are open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and first Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. Tuesdays they are open from 10 a.m. — 7 p.m.
Bingo
Bingo is back up and running for the public at Decatur Elks Lodge each Monday. Doors open at 5 p.m. with games beginning at 6:30 p.m. No outside food or drink will be allowed. Elks Lodge is located at 2625 Centron Drive SW in Decatur. More information: https://www.loc8nearme.com/alabama/decatur/elks-lodge/6449656/.
After-school feeding program
Women Empowering Women of Alabama, in partnership with FreshWind Christian Fellowship, is offering free meals for students after school. Meals are available 3–5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. More information: Janice Williams, (256) 233-5995.
Food giveaway
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church’s food pantry will be open 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month at 1911 Hine St., Athens. Patrons must provide proof of at least one of the following: eligibility to receive supplemental food assistance (SNAP/food stamps); eligibility for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families; eligibility to receive Supplemental Security Income; income at or below 130 percent of the federal poverty level; or special circumstances. Eligibility forms provided at distribution site. Must have valid ID card or driver’s license. Only one distribution per household while supplies last. Monetary and food donations accepted. More information: (256) 424-5403.
Used book sale
Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library host a used book sale from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. each Tuesday and the first Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. — 1 p.m. at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information (256) 232-1233.
Virtual exercise class
Limestone County Council on Aging presents virtual exercise class 2–3 p.m. Mondays and Fridays via Zoom. The classes are called S.A.I.L., which stands for Stay Active and Independent for Life. More information: (256) 233-6412.
CEMETERY CLEANUP
City cemeteries
The City of Athens reminds residents and families of the following regarding its cemeteries: No flowers or decorations allowed on the ground between April 1 and Oct. 31, unless following a funeral; flower placement acceptable year-round on monuments, at their base or at foot markers; fresh flowers will be removed one week after a funeral; silk flowers will be removed 21 days after a funeral; approval by cemetery superintendent required before planting flowers, shrubs, trees or sod; city personnel will remove all trees or shrubs deemed detrimental to adjacent lots or grave openings; and worn, tattered or damaged U.S. flags will be removed and disposed of properly.
Bethel Cemetery
Bethel Cemetery Annual monetary contributions for cemetery upkeep are due. If you have family members buried in Bethel Cemetery, send donations to Tommy Sprague at 25917 Pepper Road in Athens. Total funding for the cemetery comes from contributions. Cleanup of family burial sites is also encouraged as mowing season will begin soon. For more information, reach out to Sprague at
(256) 874-8491.
BLOOD DONATIONS
Red Cross, LifeSouth
You can schedule a time with the Athens Donor Center (in the original Publix parking lot) online anytime.
For more information, or to find and participate in blood drives, visit https://donors.lifesouth.org/donor/schedules/zip or https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
