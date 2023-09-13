Thursday
Medicare Series
The Medicare Chick will present two sessions of Medicare information. The first will be Sept. 14 at 4:30 in the Athens-Limestone Public Library’s community room. The second will be Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. in the Steelcase board room.
Friday
DAR Constitution Day
The John Wade Keys Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has announced Constitution Day to be held on Friday, Sept. 15, at McCandless Hall of Athens State University. This annual event, jointly sponsored by Athens State University, celebrates the signing of the Declaration of Independence on Sept. 17, 1787. The public is invited to attend starting with a free hot dog lunch at noon in the Sandridge Student Center and provided by Cafe 1818. The speaker for the program, which begins at 1:00 p.m., will be Col. Mark Frederick, Command Chaplain for the Space and Missile Defense Command, Redstone Arsenal. The Tennessee Valley Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will once again present and post colors. Music will be provided by the Athens High School Concert Choir and by JWK member Julie Estes on the flute. For additional information, call JWK Regent Pam Porterfield at (205)-789-2294.
Upcoming
OVFD Fall Festival
The Owens Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a fall festival Sept. 23 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Limestone County Rodeo Arena. There will be concessions, cruise-in, games, crafts, raffles, corn-hole tournament and a silent auction (ending at 2 p.m.). Call (256) 431-3868 or (256) 771-3012 for more information.
Author visit
Athens-Limestone County Public Library will host Valerie Fraser Luesse in the community room on Sept. 21 at 2 p.m.
Houston Library Writers Group
The Houston Library Writers Group will meet on Thursday, Sept. 21, at 6 p.m. at the Houston Library. This will be the last meeting until April. Call (256) 233-8770 for more information.
Athens Shred Day
The Better Business Bureau of North Alabama and Keep Athens Limestone Beautiful will host Athens Shred Day on Sept. 30 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at Athens State University’s campus. Up to 5 bags of documents per person. The APD will be there for drug take back. Electronic recycling (the only TV’s accepted are plasma and flat screen). Call (256) 355-5170 for more information on what can be shredded.
BYOP planting event
The Athens-Limestone Beautification Board is having a Bring Your Own Pots Fundraiser. Bring us your fall pots for us to plant. September 30th, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Call (256) 233-8000, email KALBCares@gmail.com, or send us a message for details.
Wacky Quacky Ducky Derby
Join us for the 23rd annual Wacky Quacky Ducky Derby on Oct. 2 at 4 p.m. at Big Spring Memorial Park. Adopt your ducks now for chances to win prizes. Ducks are available online (www.kalbcares.com, or at the office), $5 each or a Quack Pack (6 ducks) for $25.
Nonfiction book club
A book club to discuss biographies, memoirs and other nonfiction books will begin meeting Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. at the Houston Library. Call (256) 233-8770 for more information.
Community baby shower
The Family Resource and Women’s Resource Centers will be hosting a community baby shower on Oct. 14 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church’s Revival Center. It will be a morning of learning and support as the community showers you with resources, supplies, door prizes and lunch. Email abbey@alfrc.org or publicrelations@wrcathens.org to register.
Ongoing
Community Choir Rehearsals
The Athens State University Community Choir holds rehearsals on Tuesday nights from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Athens High School Choir Room. For more information, contact Teresa Edwards at tedwards32815@gmail.com or learn more at the choir’s Facebook page.
TOPS meeting (Tuesdays)
Athens AL TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Evening Chapter #0616 meets weekly on Tuesdays, at the Athens Activity Center on Pyror Street. Weigh-In starts at 6:00pm and the meeting at 6:30pm. For more info, email: AthensAL616TOPS@gmail.com.
TOPS meeting (Wednesdays)
The Athens, AL TOPS Club Inc.® Chapter #615 (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a nonprofit weight-loss support organization, meets weekly on Wednesday mornings at 8:30 a.m. at the Athens City Activity Center located at 912 West Pryor Street, Athens, AL 35611. Your first visit to any TOPS meeting is free. For more information about TOPS Club, Inc. and our chapter, contact our Leader, Kimberly Harbin, at kh2458@charter.net.
Crochet Club
Athens-Limestone County Public Library hosts a crochet club every Saturday at 9:30 a.m. for every skill level. Bring your current projects to work on or help others learn.
Book club
We have a Book Club that meets the fourth Thursday of every month at Antiques on Jefferson.
Book club
Join the Athens-Limestone Public Library for a new book club on the third Tuesday of the month. The club meets at 6 p.m. at Athens Alehouse & Cellar.
Support group
Crisis Services of North Alabama in Athens will have support groups for domestic violence victims and survivors every Wednesday starting at 5:30 p.m. at 406 S. Jefferson Street. For more information, call (256) 262-7760 or (256) 230-1240.
Senior Game Nights
The Athens Activity Center is going to start hosting Friday Night Game Night on the third Friday of each month from July 21-Dec. 15. Games will be available from 3-7 p.m.
Digital Literacy Classes
Athens-Limestone County Public Library will host a series of Digital Literacy Classes in conjunction with Calhoun Community College & Drake State Community & Technical College. Classes will boost your digital confidence & provide you with skills and training needed in today’s job market. Classes are Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. Call (256) 306-2830 to learn more.
Houston Memorial Library Daily Book Sale
The Houston Library has a large selection of paperback Westerns for sale. Fifty cents each. First come first serve. The Houston Library is located at 101 N. Houston St., Athens AL 35611 and open M-F and the first Saturday of the month, 10 am — 4 pm. Call (256) 233 — 8770 for more information. Houston Memorial Library and Museum hosts a book sale daily.
Bingo
Bingo is running for the public at Decatur Elks Lodge each Monday. Doors open at 5 p.m. with games beginning at 6:30 p.m. No outside food or drink will be allowed. Elks Lodge is located at 2625 Centron Drive SW in Decatur. More information: https://www.loc8nearme.com/alabama/decatur/elkslodge/6449656/.
After-school feeding program
Women Empowering Women of Alabama, in partnership with FreshWind Christian Fellowship, is offering free meals for students after school. Meals are available 3–5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. More information: Janice Williams, (256) 233-5995.
Used book sale
Friends of the Athens- Limestone Public Library host a used book sale from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. each Tuesday and the first Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. — 1 p.m. at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information (256) 232-1233.
Food giveaway
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church’s food pantry will be open 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month at 1911 Hine St., Athens. Patrons must provide proof of at least one of the following: eligibility to receive supplemental food assistance (SNAP/food stamps); eligibility for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families; eligibility to receive Supplemental Security Income; income at or below 130 percent of the federal poverty level; or special circumstances. Eligibility forms provided at distribution site. Must have valid ID card or driver’s license. Only one distribution per household while supplies last. Monetary and food donations accepted. More information: (256) 424-5403.
Community outreach day
Freshwind Christian Fellowship is partnering with Women Empowering Women of Alabama to create a day of fun for the whole family every fourth Saturday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at 17200 Lucas Ferry Rd. in Athens. They will be serving food and giving away free clothing. For more information contact Janice Williams at (256) 233-5995.
Virtual exercise class
Limestone County Council on Aging presents virtual exercise class 2–3 p.m. Mondays and Fridays via Zoom. The classes are called S.A.I.L., which stands for Stay Active and Independent for Life. More information: (256) 233-6412.
Cemetery cleanup
Legg Cemetery
Legg Cemetery will hold a decoration day on Sept. 16 starting at 8 a.m.-4 p.m. For those unable to attend, send checks to Sam McMeans (25720 Hunter Gates Road, Lester, AL, 35647) payable to Legg Cemetery. For more information, contact Carl Davis at (256) 232-2982.
Bethel Cemetery
Bethel Cemetery Annual monetary contributions for cemetery upkeep are due. If you have family members buried in Bethel Cemetery, send donations to Tommy Sprague at 25917 Pepper Road in Athens. Total funding for the cemetery comes from contributions. Cleanup of family burial sites is also encouraged as mowing season will begin soon. For more information, reach out to Sprague at (256) 874-8491.
City cemeteries
The City of Athens reminds residents and families of the following regarding its cemeteries: No flowers or decorations allowed on the ground between April 1 and Oct. 31, unless following a funeral; flower placement acceptable year-round on monuments, at their base or at foot markers; fresh flowers will be removed one week after a funeral; silk flowers will be removed 21 days after a funeral; approval by cemetery superintendent required before planting flowers, shrubs, trees or sod; city personnel will remove all trees or shrubs deemed detrimental to adjacent lots or grave openings; and worn, tattered or damaged U.S. flags will be removed and disposed of properly. The City of Athens does not assume any liability for any monument, flowers, shrubbery, ornaments, flags, etc. in any city owned cemetery.
Blood donations
LifeSouth
You can schedule a time with the Athens Donor Center online anytime. For more information, or to find and participate in blood drives, visit https://donors.lifesouth.org/donor/schedules/zip.
Red Cross
American Red Cross is asking eligible donors to make an appointment for blood or platelet donation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.