Saturday
Trail of Tears
The 29th Annual Motorcycle Ride of the Trail of Tears will take place on Sept. 17.
Water Bottle Drive
The water bottle drive is for residents in Mississippi, and is being organized at the Little Zion Church’s Life Center on September 17 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Donations are accepted and contact numbers are (256)-434-1719 and (256)-233-2461.
Legg Cemetery
Decoration Day for Legg Cemetery is Sept. 17, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations can be mailed to Sam McMeans at 25720 Hunter Gates Road, Lester, AL, 35647.
Sunday
Gospel Meeting
Ephesus Church of Christ on Elkton Road is hosting a gospel meeting on Sunday, Sept. 18 through the 21. The speaker is Brother Wilson Adams. Sunday service is 10 a.m., 11 a.m and 5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday service is 7 p.m.
Upcoming
Constitution Day
Two local youth groups will perform at the annual Constitution Day to be held Monday, Sept. 19 at 1 p.m in McCandless Hall of Athens State University. Members of the Children of the American Revolution (CAR) will help open the program with the ringing of the bells in commemoration of the signing of the Constitution in 1787 and the Athens High School Concert Choir will be performing patriotic songs. The program is jointly sponsored by the John Wade Keyes Chapter of the DAR and Athens State. Dr. Jess Brown will be the featured speaker. The program is free to the public. For information, call Pam Porterfield at (205)-789-2294.
Swamp John’s
New Life Church is hosting a Swamp John’s Dinner on Tuesday, Sept. 20, from 4-7 p.m. $14 per plate from New Life Church. Contact (256) 233-7228.
Fall Festival
The Owens Volunteer Fire Dept. is hosting their Fall Festival on September 24 from the Limestone County Rodeo Arena from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The silent auction ends at 2 p.m. and no charge for cars participating in the cruise-in. Please contact (256)-431-3868 or (256)-771-3012 for more information.
Cornhole tournament
The Cornhole tournament corresponding with the Fall Festival takes place on Sept. 24 at the Limestone County Rodeo Arena and begins at 10 a.m. The tournament will be set up double-elimination style.
NAACP Youth Council Can-A-Thon
For the W.E.W. of Alabama Food Pantry, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the NAACP Youth Council is sponsoring a Can-A-Thon on October 15. Location is the Walmart Supercenter on Hwy 72 in Athens.
Ongoing
BrainBlast Trivia
Casa Blanca hosts BrainBlast Trivia each Tuesday night at 6. p.m. Casa Blanca is located at 1802 U.S. Hwy 72 in Athens. Athens Alehouse & Cellar will host Blazin Beatz Bingo by Pop Culture Trivia Challenge each Thursday night starting at 6:30 p.m. Athens Alehouse & Cellar is located at 111 W. Washington Street in Athens.
Chess Nights
The Houston Library and Museum is currently hosting Chess Night on Tuesdays from 5-7 p.m. for beginners and experienced players. Call the library at (256) 233-8770 for additional information. The Library is located at 101 North Houston Street and is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the first Saturday of each month from 10-4.
Athens Scarecrow Ball
The Robert Beaty Historical District invites all of Athens to participate in the 6th annual October Athens Scarecrow Ball, spanning from Oct. 1-31. This is not a competition and no judging or prizes are involved. Please keep characters family friendly.
Digital Literacy Classes
Athens-Limestone County Public Library will host a series of Digital Literacy Classes in conjunction with Calhoun Community College & Drake State Community & Technical College. Classes will boost your digital confidence & provide you with skills and training needed in today’s job market. Classes are Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. Call (256) 306-2830 to learn more.
Houston Memorial Library Daily Book SaleHouston Memorial Library and Museum, 101 North Houston Street in Athens, hosts a book sale daily. The book sale, museum and library are open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and first Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. Tuesdays they are open from 10 a.m. — 7 p.m.
Bingo
Bingo is running for the public at Decatur Elks Lodge each Monday. Doors open at 5 p.m. with games beginning at 6:30 p.m. No outside food or drink will be allowed. Elks Lodge is located at 2625 Centron Drive SW in Decatur. More information: https://www.loc8nearme.com/alabama/decatur/elks-lodge/6449656/.
After-school feeding program
Women Empowering Women of Alabama, in partnership with FreshWind Christian Fellowship, is offering free meals for students after school. Meals are available 3–5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. More information: Janice Williams, (256) 233-5995.
Food giveaway
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church’s food pantry will be open 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month at 1911 Hine St., Athens. Patrons must provide proof of at least one of the following: eligibility to receive supplemental food assistance (SNAP/food stamps); eligibility for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families; eligibility to receive Supplemental Security Income; income at or below 130 percent of the federal poverty level; or special circumstances. Eligibility forms provided at distribution site. Must have valid ID card or driver’s license. Only one distribution per household while supplies last. Monetary and food donations accepted. More information: (256) 424-5403.
Used book sale
Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library host a used book sale from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. each Tuesday and the first Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. — 1 p.m. at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information (256) 232-1233.
Virtual exercise class
Limestone County Council on Aging presents virtual exercise class 2–3 p.m. Mondays and Fridays via Zoom. The classes are called S.A.I.L., which stands for Stay Active and Independent for Life. More information: (256) 233-6412.
Cemetery cleanup
City cemeteries
The City of Athens reminds residents and families of the following regarding its cemeteries: No flowers or decorations allowed on the ground between April 1 and Oct. 31, unless following a funeral; flower placement acceptable year-round on monuments, at their base or at foot markers; fresh flowers will be removed one week after a funeral; silk flowers will be removed 21 days after a funeral; approval by cemetery superintendent required before planting flowers, shrubs, trees or sod; city personnel will remove all trees or shrubs deemed detrimental to adjacent lots or grave openings; and worn, tattered or damaged U.S. flags will be removed and disposed of properly.
Bethel Cemetery
Bethel Cemetery Annual monetary contributions for cemetery upkeep are due. If you have family members buried in Bethel Cemetery, send donations to Tommy Sprague at 25917 Pepper Road in Athens. Total funding for the cemetery comes from contributions. Cleanup of family burial sites is also encouraged as mowing season will begin soon. For more information, reach out to Sprague at (256) 874-8491.
Blood donations
Red Cross, LifeSouth
You can schedule a time with the Athens Donor Center (in the original Publix parking lot) online anytime.
For more information, or to find and participate in blood drives, visit https://donors.lifesouth.org/donor/schedules/zip or https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
