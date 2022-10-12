Today
Athens Garden Club meeting
The monthly meeting for the Athens Garden Club is taking place on Oct. 12, at 9:30 p.m., from the Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church. The guest speaker is a representative of the RESEDA Nursery.
Thursday
American Legion Meeting
American Legion Post 49 will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, October 13, at 6:30 p.m., at the DAV building located at 25396 Airport Road in Athens, Ala. For additional information, call Rod Huffman at (256)-233-3023.
Saturday
NAACP Youth Council Can-A-Thon
For the W.E.W. of Alabama Food Pantry, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the NAACP Youth Council is sponsoring a Can-A-Thon on October 15. Location is the Walmart Supercenter on Hwy 72 in Athens.
Sunday
Limestone County Historical Society Quarterly Meeting
The Limestone County Historical Society will hold their quarterly meeting on Sunday, October 16, at 3 p.m., at the First Presbyterian Church Rodgers Center. Refreshments begin at 2:30 p.m. Then, at 3 p.m., the meeting will feature guest speaker Frank Crafts, with his talk titled “What to Collect Now.” He currently sells antiques at The Willow Cottage Antiques on The Square and Serendipity Antiques on Hwy. 72. The public is invited to attend.
Upcoming
Elkmont Community Fest
On Oct. 22, from 4-9 p.m., the Elkmont Community Fest will take place, with food trucks, fun for kids, craft booths and a cruise-in all available with no entry fee. For the cruise-in, people can register at the Elkmont Methodist Parking lot.
Athens High School Class of 1966 55+1 Reunion
On Saturday, October 29, at the Athens State University Ballroom, at 5 p.m., the Athens class of 1966 will host a 55+1 year reunion. Please call (256)-431-2971 by October 15 to make a reservation.
The Kelly’s at Nebo
At 5 p.m., on Oct. 29, the Kelly’s will be at Nebo Community Church.
Southern Gospel
The Southern Gospel Music Group Unity 4 will be at Enon Baptist Church on Sunday, October 30, at 5 p.m. A love offering will be taken, there is no charge for admission and the church is located on Hwy 99 in the Good Springs community.
Harvest Fest
On Sunday, October 30, the Harvest Fest is taking place at Friendship at Cambridge on Cambridge Lane, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Toys for Tots
The US Marine Corp and United Way of Athens-Limestone will be accepting applications for the Toys for Tots program on Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m., at United Way of Athens-Limestone County located at 419 South Marion Street in Athens, Ala.
Ongoing
Book Sale continuing
The Houston Memorial Library will continue running their big book sale this week through Friday, October 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. We still have hundreds of hardback books in like-new condition by popular authors, plus hard-to-find gems from our light romance and western collections. The library is located at 101 N. Houston Street.
Haunt Walks
The Athens-Limestone County Tourism office is hosting the haunt walks again this year every Tuesday and Thursday night in October (6:30, 7, & 7 p.m. sessions). Purchase tickets on eventbrite.com.
Free bread giveaway
The Frazier CME Church Ministry will be giving away free bread every Saturday morning at 10 a.m.
BrainBlast Trivia
Casa Blanca hosts BrainBlast Trivia each Tuesday night at 6. p.m. Casa Blanca is located at 1802 U.S. Hwy 72 in Athens. Athens Alehouse & Cellar will host Blazin Beatz Bingo by Pop Culture Trivia Challenge each Thursday night starting at 6:30 p.m. Athens Alehouse & Cellar is located at 111 W. Washington Street in Athens.
Chess Nights
The Houston Library and Museum is currently hosting Chess Night on Tuesdays from 5-7 p.m. for beginners and experienced players. Call the library at (256) 233-8770 for additional information. The Library is located at 101 North Houston Street and is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the first Saturday of each month from 10-4.
Athens Scarecrow Ball
The Robert Beaty Historical District invites all of Athens to participate in the 6th annual October Athens Scarecrow Ball, spanning from Oct. 1-31. This is not a competition and no judging or prizes are involved. Please keep characters family friendly.
Digital Literacy Classes
Athens-Limestone County Public Library will host a series of Digital Literacy Classes in conjunction with Calhoun Community College & Drake State Community & Technical College. Classes will boost your digital confidence & provide you with skills and training needed in today’s job market. Classes are Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. Call (256) 306-2830 to learn more.
Houston Memorial Library Daily Book SaleHouston Memorial Library and Museum, 101 North Houston Street in Athens, hosts a book sale daily. The book sale, museum and library are open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and first Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. Tuesdays they are open from 10 a.m. — 7 p.m.
Bingo
Bingo is running for the public at Decatur Elks Lodge each Monday. Doors open at 5 p.m. with games beginning at 6:30 p.m. No outside food or drink will be allowed. Elks Lodge is located at 2625 Centron Drive SW in Decatur. More information: https://www.loc8nearme.com/alabama/decatur/elks-lodge/6449656/.
After-school feeding program
Women Empowering Women of Alabama, in partnership with FreshWind Christian Fellowship, is offering free meals for students after school. Meals are available 3–5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. More information: Janice Williams, (256) 233-5995.
Food giveaway
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church’s food pantry will be open 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month at 1911 Hine St., Athens. Patrons must provide proof of at least one of the following: eligibility to receive supplemental food assistance (SNAP/food stamps); eligibility for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families; eligibility to receive Supplemental Security Income; income at or below 130 percent of the federal poverty level; or special circumstances. Eligibility forms provided at distribution site. Must have valid ID card or driver’s license. Only one distribution per household while supplies last. Monetary and food donations accepted. More information: (256) 424-5403.
Used book sale
Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library host a used book sale from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. each Tuesday and the first Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. — 1 p.m. at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information (256) 232-1233.
Virtual exercise class
Limestone County Council on Aging presents virtual exercise class 2–3 p.m. Mondays and Fridays via Zoom. The classes are called S.A.I.L., which stands for Stay Active and Independent for Life. More information: (256) 233-6412.
Cemetery cleanup
City cemeteries
The City of Athens reminds residents and families of the following regarding its cemeteries: No flowers or decorations allowed on the ground between April 1 and Oct. 31, unless following a funeral; flower placement acceptable year-round on monuments, at their base or at foot markers; fresh flowers will be removed one week after a funeral; silk flowers will be removed 21 days after a funeral; approval by cemetery superintendent required before planting flowers, shrubs, trees or sod; city personnel will remove all trees or shrubs deemed detrimental to adjacent lots or grave openings; and worn, tattered or damaged U.S. flags will be removed and disposed of properly.
Bethel Cemetery
Bethel Cemetery Annual monetary contributions for cemetery upkeep are due. If you have family members buried in Bethel Cemetery, send donations to Tommy Sprague at 25917 Pepper Road in Athens. Total funding for the cemetery comes from contributions. Cleanup of family burial sites is also encouraged as mowing season will begin soon. For more information, reach out to Sprague at (256) 874-8491.
Blood donations
LifeSouth
You can schedule a time with the Athens Donor Center online anytime.
For more information, or to find and participate in blood drives, visit https://donors.lifesouth.org/donor/schedules/zip.
Red Cross
American Red Cross is asking eligible donors to make an appointment for blood or platelet donation.
October donors will receive a $5 e-Gift card. For more information, or to find a drive, visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.