Thursday
First Christian Church Trunk-or-Treat
Please join the First Christian Church, 400 W. Market Street, for Trunk or Treat on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at the parking lot across from the church (behind U.G. White’s). There will be free hot dogs, chips, drinks and candy. Join us for lots of fun from 5-7 p.m..
Coffee with the sheriff
Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin and the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office would like to invite the community to the Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo Arena on Oct. 27 from 7-9 a.m. to share coffee with us, discuss public safety issues, and build relationships.
Laura K. Denton at Athens-Limestone Library
On Oct. 27 at 2 p.m. the Athens-Limestone Public Library will host author Laura K. Denton in the ALCPL Community Room sponsored by Kathy and David Chasteen.
Saturday
Hallelujah Night Trunk or Treat
The Limestone Minsterial Coalition is hosting a drive through trunk or treat at Round Island Creek Mission Center on Saturday Oct. 29 from 4-6 p.m.
The Kelly’s at Nebo
At 5 p.m., on Oct. 29, the Kelly’s will be at Nebo Community Church.
Athens High School Class of 1966 55+1 Reunion
On Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Athens State University Ballroom, at 5 p.m., the Athens class of 1966 will host a 55+1 year reunion. Please call (256)-431-2971 by October 15 to make a reservation.
Sunday
Southern Gospel
The Southern Gospel Music Group Unity 4 will be at Enon Baptist Church on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 5 p.m. A love offering will be taken, there is no charge for admission and the church is located on Hwy 99 in the Good Springs community.
Harvest Fest
On Oct. 30 the Harvest Fest is taking place at Friendship at Cambridge on Cambridge Lane, from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Monday
Eastern Star Athens #214 Trunk or Treat
The Eastern Star Athens #214 will host a Trunk or Treat on Oct. 31, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Athens Masonic Lodge at 18071 Lucas Ferry Road.
Upcoming
Toys for Tots
The US Marine Corp and United Way of Athens-Limestone will be accepting applications for the Toys for Tots program on Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m., at United Way of Athens-Limestone County located at 419 South Marion Street in Athens, Ala.
Athens High School Class of 1956
The Athens High School Class of ‘56 and friends will meet for lunch at 306-BBQ at 11:00 a.m. on Nov. 2.
Athens/Limestone Co. Veterans Day Parade
The Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives will host the Athens/Limestone Co. Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 5 at 11:00 a.m. Line up begins at Athens High School beginning at 9:30 a.m. Contact Yvonne Dempsey at (256)-431-3213 or Sandy Thompson at (256)-771-7578. Register by Wednesday, Nov. 2.
Athens Garden Club flower arrangements seminar
The Athens Garden Club is excited to invite you to watch and learn flower arrangement by Matt from Athens Florist on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 9:30 at the Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church. Come as our guest for fun and fellowship.
Stuff-A-Truck
Stuff-A-Truck will be Saturday, Nov. 12, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the First National Bank on the SW corner of Highway 72 East and Lindsey Lane. Please post the flyer at your church and on your social media or websites so that it receives the highest levels of recognition. Stuff-A-Truck is a great way to have the people of Limestone County and City of Athens to participate in helping to feed those who are in need right here at home.
Job fair
There will be a job fair at ALC-Family Resource Center on Nov. 15 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. 406 S Jefferson St.
Ongoing
Haunt Walks
The Athens-Limestone County Tourism office is hosting the haunt walks again this year every Tuesday and Thursday night in October (6:30, 7, & 7 p.m. sessions). Purchase tickets on eventbrite.com.
Free bread giveaway
The Frazier CME Church Ministry will be giving away free bread every Saturday morning at 10 a.m.
BrainBlast Trivia
Casa Blanca hosts BrainBlast Trivia each Tuesday night at 6. p.m. Casa Blanca is located at 1802 U.S. Hwy 72 in Athens. Athens Alehouse & Cellar will host Blazin Beatz Bingo by Pop Culture Trivia Challenge each Thursday night starting at 6:30 p.m. Athens Alehouse & Cellar is located at 111 W. Washington Street in Athens.
Chess Nights
The Houston Library and Museum is currently hosting Chess Night on Tuesdays from 5-7 p.m. for beginners and experienced players. Call the library at (256) 233-8770 for additional information. The Library is located at 101 North Houston Street and is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the first Saturday of each month from 10-4.
Athens Scarecrow Ball
The Robert Beaty Historical District invites all of Athens to participate in the 6th annual October Athens Scarecrow Ball, spanning from Oct. 1-31. This is not a competition and no judging or prizes are involved. Please keep characters family friendly.
Digital Literacy Classes
Athens-Limestone County Public Library will host a series of Digital Literacy Classes in conjunction with Calhoun Community College & Drake State Community & Technical College. Classes will boost your digital confidence & provide you with skills and training needed in today’s job market. Classes are Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. Call (256) 306-2830 to learn more.
Houston Memorial Library Daily Book Sale
Houston Memorial Library and Museum, 101 North Houston Street in Athens, hosts a book sale daily. The book sale, museum and library are open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and first Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. Tuesdays they are open from 10 a.m. — 7 p.m.
Bingo
Bingo is running for the public at Decatur Elks Lodge each Monday. Doors open at 5 p.m. with games beginning at 6:30 p.m. No outside food or drink will be allowed. Elks Lodge is located at 2625 Centron Drive SW in Decatur. More information: https://www.loc8nearme.com/alabama/decatur/elks-lodge/6449656/.
After-school feeding program
Women Empowering Women of Alabama, in partnership with FreshWind Christian Fellowship, is offering free meals for students after school. Meals are available 3–5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. More information: Janice Williams, (256) 233-5995.
Food giveaway
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church’s food pantry will be open 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month at 1911 Hine St., Athens. Patrons must provide proof of at least one of the following: eligibility to receive supplemental food assistance (SNAP/food stamps); eligibility for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families; eligibility to receive Supplemental Security Income; income at or below 130 percent of the federal poverty level; or special circumstances. Eligibility forms provided at distribution site. Must have valid ID card or driver’s license. Only one distribution per household while supplies last. Monetary and food donations accepted. More information: (256) 424-5403.
Used book sale
Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library host a used book sale from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. each Tuesday and the first Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. — 1 p.m. at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information (256) 232-1233.
Virtual exercise class
Limestone County Council on Aging presents virtual exercise class 2–3 p.m. Mondays and Fridays via Zoom. The classes are called S.A.I.L., which stands for Stay Active and Independent for Life. More information: (256) 233-6412.
Cemetery cleanup
City cemeteries
The City of Athens reminds residents and families of the following regarding its cemeteries: No flowers or decorations allowed on the ground between April 1 and Oct. 31, unless following a funeral; flower placement acceptable year-round on monuments, at their base or at foot markers; fresh flowers will be removed one week after a funeral; silk flowers will be removed 21 days after a funeral; approval by cemetery superintendent required before planting flowers, shrubs, trees or sod; city personnel will remove all trees or shrubs deemed detrimental to adjacent lots or grave openings; and worn, tattered or damaged U.S. flags will be removed and disposed of properly.
Bethel Cemetery
Bethel Cemetery Annual monetary contributions for cemetery upkeep are due. If you have family members buried in Bethel Cemetery, send donations to Tommy Sprague at 25917 Pepper Road in Athens. Total funding for the cemetery comes from contributions. Cleanup of family burial sites is also encouraged as mowing season will begin soon. For more information, reach out to Sprague at (256) 874-8491.
Blood donations
LifeSouth
You can schedule a time with the Athens Donor Center online anytime.
For more information, or to find and participate in blood drives, visit https://donors.lifesouth.org/donor/schedules/zip.
Red Cross
American Red Cross is asking eligible donors to make an appointment for blood or platelet donation.
October donors will receive a $5 e-Gift card. For more information, or to find a drive, visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
