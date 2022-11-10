Today
ASU Interfaith Panel
The public is invited to an interfaith panel Thursday, Nov. 10, 6:30 p.m. at Athens State University in the Founders Hall Chapel. There will be three panelists from the Christian, Jewish, and Muslim persuasions. This is an educational opportunity hosted by the Athens State University’s Religion Department for the public to learn and understand other cultures. The theme is gratitude and hospitality.
The Athens State University’s Center for Religion Leadership and Culture is offering a free to the public course in Inspirational and Ethical Leadership. It will be held in the Athens State University Founders Hall Chapel—300 N. Beaty St., Athens, AL 35611. We will be hosting five in-person monthly sessions on the first Thursdays, the next being Dec. 01, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. — 1:00 p.m. (Bring Your Lunch). Registration is not required. Sign-ups are conducted upon arrival.
Upcoming
Stuff-A-Truck
Stuff-A-Truck, benefitting LCCI, will be Saturday, Nov. 12, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the First National Bank on the SW corner of Highway 72 East and Lindsey Lane. Please post the flyer at your church and on your social media or websites so that it receives the highest levels of recognition. Stuff-A-Truck is a great way to have the people of Limestone County and City of Athens to participate in helping to feed those who are in need right here at home.
King’s Table Thanksgiving Drive Through
Annual King’s Table Community Thanksgiving Meal — Drive Through will be held Sat 11/12 from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at New Life Church 2314 South Hine Stree, Athens. The delicious, full-course Thanksgiving meal will be all carry out, FREE and provided on a first come, first served basis until supples are exhausted. For additional information, call (256) 233-7228.
Job fair
There will be a job fair at ALC-Family Resource Center on Nov. 15 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. 406 S Jefferson St.
Friends of the Archives quarterly meeting
Friends of the Archives will hold their quarterly meeting on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 5 PM at the Limestone County Archives office at 102 W. Washington Street. Those interested in preserving the history of Limestone and learning about your family history are invited to attend. If you have questions, call (256)-233-6404.
NARFE Chapter 1480 meeting
NARFE Chapter 1480 will meet Saturday, November 19th at 9:00 a.m. at the Veterans Museum on Pryor Street.
Wes Isom will be the guest speaker. Please join us.
Turkey Giveaway Registration
Women Empowering Women in Alabama will giveaway 100 turkeys on Nov. 19. People can register for the turkey giveaway every Tuesday and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. until Nov. 11 at 17200 Lucas Ferry Road (Fresh Wind Church).
Donnell House
The Historic Donnell House presents the annual Festival of Trees Candlelight Preview Party on Thursday, November 17, from 6-8 p.m. Enjoy delicious appetizers and beautiful decorations from some of the area’s most talented individuals, organizations, and businesses. Tickets for the Preview Party are $30 at the door.
Regular tour dates are two Saturdays, November 19 and 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and two Sundays, November 20 and 27 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets on tour days are $10 for adults; free for children 12 and under. All tickets available at the door.
Ongoing
North Pole Stroll Sponsors
Athens-Limestone County Tourism is accepting sponsors for the 6-foot Christmas trees to be featured in the Annual North Pole Stroll in Athens Big Springs Memorial Park. This year we are able to offer Electric LED lighting for our sponsors. We will no longer accept solar lights, only electric LED lights. Sponsorships are still only $100 and available until Nov. 15. To reserve your Christmas tree call Athens-Limestone Tourism at (256)-232-5411 or email VisitAthensAL@gmail.com for forms and information.
Free bread giveaway
The Frazier CME Church Ministry will be giving away free bread every Saturday morning at 10 a.m.
BrainBlast Trivia
Casa Blanca hosts BrainBlast Trivia each Tuesday night at 6. p.m. Casa Blanca is located at 1802 U.S. Hwy 72 in Athens. Athens Alehouse & Cellar will host Blazin Beatz Bingo by Pop Culture Trivia Challenge each Thursday night starting at 6:30 p.m. Athens Alehouse & Cellar is located at 111 W. Washington Street in Athens.
Digital Literacy Classes
Athens-Limestone County Public Library will host a series of Digital Literacy Classes in conjunction with Calhoun Community College & Drake State Community & Technical College. Classes will boost your digital confidence & provide you with skills and training needed in today’s job market. Classes are Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. Call (256) 306-2830 to learn more.
Houston Memorial Library Daily Book Sale
Houston Memorial Library and Museum, 101 North Houston Street in Athens, hosts a book sale daily. The book sale, museum and library are open Monday through Friday and the first Saturday of the month from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Bingo
Bingo is running for the public at Decatur Elks Lodge each Monday. Doors open at 5 p.m. with games beginning at 6:30 p.m. No outside food or drink will be allowed. Elks Lodge is located at 2625 Centron Drive SW in Decatur. More information: https://www.loc8nearme.com/alabama/decatur/elks-lodge/6449656/.
After-school feeding program
Women Empowering Women of Alabama, in partnership with FreshWind Christian Fellowship, is offering free meals for students after school. Meals are available 3–5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. More information: Janice Williams, (256) 233-5995.
Food giveaway
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church’s food pantry will be open 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month at 1911 Hine St., Athens. Patrons must provide proof of at least one of the following: eligibility to receive supplemental food assistance (SNAP/food stamps); eligibility for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families; eligibility to receive Supplemental Security Income; income at or below 130 percent of the federal poverty level; or special circumstances. Eligibility forms provided at distribution site. Must have valid ID card or driver’s license. Only one distribution per household while supplies last. Monetary and food donations accepted. More information: (256) 424-5403.
Used book sale
Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library host a used book sale from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. each Tuesday and the first Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. — 1 p.m. at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information (256) 232-1233.
Virtual exercise class
Limestone County Council on Aging presents virtual exercise class 2–3 p.m. Mondays and Fridays via Zoom. The classes are called S.A.I.L., which stands for Stay Active and Independent for Life. More information: (256) 233-6412.
Cemetery cleanup
City cemeteries
The City of Athens reminds residents and families of the following regarding its cemeteries: No flowers or decorations allowed on the ground between April 1 and Oct. 31, unless following a funeral; flower placement acceptable year-round on monuments, at their base or at foot markers; fresh flowers will be removed one week after a funeral; silk flowers will be removed 21 days after a funeral; approval by cemetery superintendent required before planting flowers, shrubs, trees or sod; city personnel will remove all trees or shrubs deemed detrimental to adjacent lots or grave openings; and worn, tattered or damaged U.S. flags will be removed and disposed of properly.
Blood donations
LifeSouth
You can schedule a time with the Athens Donor Center online anytime.
For more information, or to find and participate in blood drives, visit https://donors.lifesouth.org/donor/schedules/zip.
Red Cross
American Red Cross is asking eligible donors to make an appointment for blood or platelet donation.
