FRIDAY
Christmas Lunch Matinee
Yesterday's Event Center is hosting a Special Christmas Lunch Matinee on Friday, December 17. For more information, go to their site at yesterdaysevents.com.
SATURDAY
Beans and Rice giveaway
Beans and Rice will be given away on the third Saturday of the month, December 18, from 9 to 11 am, by volunteers at Saint Timothy’s Episcopal Church in front of 207 East Washington Street in downtown Athens. No names taken, no ID required. Information at 256-232-2567 or email sttimothy.athens@gmail.com.
Gospel Benefit Concert
Central North Alabama Alumnae Chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. will host a Gospel Benefit Concert on Facebook Live on Saturday, December 24 at 6 p.m.
UPCOMING
North Pole Stroll
Athens-Limestone Tourism is inviting you to come Home for the Holidays to enjoy Christmas in Big Spring Memorial Park (AKA the Duck Pond) in the Historic Beaty District of Athens from Dec. 1 through Dec. 31. The beautiful Douglas fir trees are decorated by members of the community, local businesses, non-profits, churches, girl-scouts/boy-scouts, and civic groups. Many also allow this time to be one of remembering their passed loved ones by decorating a Memorial Tree. One of the conditions for the décor is to keep it as green-friendly as possible by using solar Lighting. Trees may have themes that match the sponsor’s mission, or they can be uniquely designed. Contact the Athens Limestone Tourism Office at 256-232-5411 or stop by 100 N. Beaty Street to learn how you too can sponsor a tree when your family comes home for Christmas! https://www.visitathensal.com/north-pole-stroll.html.
CLOSED
The Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives will be closed between December 22nd and January 2nd in observance of the Christmas/New Year’s Day holidays.
ONGOING
Christmas lights drive-thru
A free Christmas lights display at 8971 Lentzville Road in Athens, 35614, is available for public viewing from dusk until midnight starting Dec 1st, through Dec. 31. The quarter-mile loop is a drive-around experience that includes about thousands of lights, wooden reindeer, light arches, Music, lots of inflables and other Christmas displays. You can even send Santa a letter and you will get a reply through the mail, if you leave your name, address and Christmas list:) We welcome all to come and enjoy.
Houston Memorial Library Daily Book Sale
Houston Memorial Library and Museum, 101 North Houston Street in Athens, hosts a book sale daily. The book sale, museum and library are open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and first Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tuesdays they are open from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Richard Martin Largest Tree Search
The trail needs your help in finding the biggest living tree on the Richard Martin Trail property in Elkmont. There will be a $150 cash prize for individual and $250 cash prize for non-profit. Measurements must be taken four feet from the ground. Take a picture of the tree and send in the location. Send all entries to richardmartin2218@gmail.com. All entries must be submitted by December 9 at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced Dec. 12 at 4 p.m. There is no second place.
Bingo
Bingo is back up and running for the public at Decatur Elks Lodge each Monday. Doors open at 5 p.m. with games beginning at 6:30 p.m. No outside food or drink will be allowed. Elks Lodge is located at 2625 Centron Drive SW in Decatur. More information: https://www.loc8nearme.com/alabama/decatur/elks-lodge/6449656/
MLK Essay and Art Contest
The City of Athens, Limestone County, and Limestone NAACP are hosting the 17th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Essay & Art Contest, with the winners announced on January 17, 2022. Essay Divisions are Grades 2 & 3; Grades 4 & 5; Grades 6 – 8; Grades 9 – 12. The 2022 Art Divisions are Grades 2 - 5; Grades 6 - 12. All essays will be checked for plagiarism.
After-school feeding program
Women Empowering Women of Alabama, in partnership with FreshWind Christian Fellowship, is offering free meals for students after school. Meals are available 3–5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays starting Aug. 16. More information: Janice Williams, 256-233-5995
Food giveaway
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church’s food pantry will be open 11 a.m.–1 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month at 1911 Hine St., Athens. Patrons must provide proof of at least one of the following: eligibility to receive supplemental food assistance (SNAP/food stamps); eligibility for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families; eligibility to receive Supplemental Security Income; income at or below 130% of the federal poverty level; or special circumstances (fire, flood, illness, injury, etc.). Eligibility forms provided at distribution site. Must have valid ID card or driver’s license. Only one distribution per household while supplies last. Monetary and food donations accepted. More information: 256-424-5403
Used book sale
Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library host a used book sale from 10:15 a.m.–2:15 p.m. each Tuesday and first Saturday of each month at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: 256-232-1233
Virtual exercise class
Limestone County Council on Aging presents virtual exercise class 2–3 p.m. Mondays and Fridays via Zoom. The classes are called S.A.I.L., which stands for Stay Active and Independent for Life. More information: 256-233-6412
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS
CEMETERY CLEANUP
City cemeteries
The City of Athens reminds residents and families of the following regarding its cemeteries: No flowers or decorations allowed on the ground between April 1 and Oct. 31, unless following a funeral; flower placement acceptable year-round on monuments, at their base or at foot markers; fresh flowers will be removed one week after a funeral; silk flowers will be removed 21 days after a funeral; approval by cemetery superintendent required before planting flowers, shrubs, trees or sod; city personnel will remove all trees or shrubs deemed detrimental to adjacent lots or grave openings; and worn, tattered or damaged U.S. flags will be removed and disposed of properly.
Limestone Ledger is a community calendar in which nonprofit organizations can notify the public of events. Publication of donation requests or services offered should not be considered an endorsement by this newspaper. The News Courier encourages residents to research organizations before donating or accepting services. All items will run as space allows until the day of the event and should be submitted at least one week prior to the event for best results. Ongoing items run for up to one month but can be resubmitted regularly. Email your event to newscouriersoundoff@gmail.com, fax to 256-233-7753 or bring to The News Courier, 410 W. Green St., Athens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.