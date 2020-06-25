FRIDAY
COVID-19 screening
The Grace Missionary Baptist Church and the local chapter of The American Red Cross will conduct a COVID-19 antibody screening and blood drive from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, June 26. More information: Stephanie Holcomb, 205-807-5975
SATURDAY
Food Pantry
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church will hold a food pantry 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at 1911 Hine St., Athens. To participate one must: be eligible to receive food stamps/Supplemental Food Assistance Program (SSI); be eligible for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TNAF/AFDC); be eligible to receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI); be able to meet income minimums (available at distribution site); be facing special circumstances (fire, flood, illness, injury, etc.); and be able to complete eligibility form at distribution site. Bring valid driver's license or ID card. Only one food distribution per household. More information: 256-444-2628
TUESDAY
Used book sale
The Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library will hold a used book sale from 10:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m. Tuesday, June 30 at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: 256-232-1233
ONGOING
Summer feeding program
Women Empowering Women of Alabama in partnership with Freshwind Christian Fellowship are hosting a summer feeding program through Aug. 31. More than 50 free meals will be available for children 1-18 years old 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Meals will be drive thru pick up only at 17200 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens. More information: Janice Williams, 256-233-5995
Yard of the Month
The Limestone County Master Gardeners Association is looking for a few good yards for the month of July. If you know a gardener whose yard is exceptional (no professionally maintained yards) and would like to have them recognized, the association would like to know. Visit https://mastergardeners-limestonecountyalabama.org or send tlt_brown@charter.net the information and a photo.
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS
CANCELED OR POSTPONED
Craig family reunion
The Craig descendants of Monroe and Adaline Craig will not meet for the annual reunion this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coffee Call
Due to health concerns, the Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives Coffee Call scheduled for Saturday, July 4, has been canceled.
Reunion Cemetery
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing guidelines, Reunion Cemetery will not have its annual goat and chicken stews fundraiser. However, you may still place flowers as usual. You may send donations made payable to Reunion Cemetery Fund, 25172 Alabama 127, Elkmont, AL 35620. More information: 256-874-8035
