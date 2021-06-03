SATURDAY
Guided nature walk
Damien Simbeck will guide a free nature walk starting 8 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at Marbut Bend Walking Trail in West Limestone. Participants can learn about the area and the wildlife who live there. Binoculars, comfortable walking shoes, sun screen and insect repellent are appreciated. The trail is handicapped-accessible.
Coffee call
The Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives' Coffee Call, sponsored by Vietnam Veterans Chapter 511 and Lyle Sadler, will take place 8 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at the museum's new facility, 114 W. Pryor St., Athens.
Family fun day
TLC Pediatrics will host a family fun day from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, June 5, to celebrate their one-year anniversary. All invited. Games, treats, prizes and more available.
Addiction Eviction Rally
The 3rd annual Addiction Eviction Rally is set for 10:30 a.m.–7 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at Swan Creek Park, 98 U.S. 31, Athens. Free meals, school supplies, hygiene bags and food boxes available. School supply and diaper donations accepted. Three scholarships will be awarded. More information: Lori Masonia, 256-374-3202
Earth Day & Outdoor EXPO
Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful will host its annual Earth Day & Outdoor EXPO from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5, in Big Spring Memorial Park. Vendors will be located throughout the park with activities for kids, earth-friendly products, information and more. Steve Trash will perform at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. More information: KALB 256-233-8000; KALBCares@gmail.com
TUESDAY
Cooking contest
The Alabama Farmers Federation Women's Committee will accept entries for the annual Heritage Cooking Contest 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 8, at the ALFA office, 524 U.S. 72 West, Athens (across from Hobbs Jewelry). The category is candy. Copy of recipe required with registration and entry. Cash prizes available. Must be an ALFA member to enter. More information: 256-233-0938
WEDNESDAY
Childcare class
Limestone County Kids and Kin will host a free child-rearing class from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesday, June 9, at The Haven, 810 N. Malone St., Athens. The class is designed for those raising a relative's child and will focus on "Tails and Tales, Part 1." More information: Tammie Hill, 256-724-2554
UPCOMING
Community appreciation day
Women Empowering Women of Alabama and FreshWind Church will host a community appreciation day 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at 17200 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens. Food, clothing and door prizes will be given away. All ages welcome. More information: Janice Williams, 256-233-5995
Mitchell reunion
Descendants of the Cross Key community's Mitchell family are invited to a family reunion starting 11 a.m. Saturday, June 12, at Swan Creek Park Pavilion #3, U.S. 31 in Athens. Food will be served at noon. More information: Louis, 256-232-7783
Beans and rice
Beans and rice will be given away 9–11 a.m. Saturday, June 19, by volunteers at Saint Timothy's Episcopal Church, 207 E. Washington St., Athens. No names taken; no ID required. More information: 256-232-2567; sttimothy.athens@gmail.com
Juneteenth Festival
A Juneteenth Festival will be held 10 a.m.–7 p.m. Saturday, June 19, on The Square in Athens. Food, vendors, live music, art and more available. Free admission.
Childcare class
Limestone County Kids and Kin will host a free child-rearing class from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesday, June 23, at The Haven, 810 N. Malone St., Athens. The class is designed for those raising a relative's child and will focus on "Tails and Tales, Part 2." More information: Tammie Hill, 256-724-2554
Kiddie Carnival opening
The Athens Lions Club Kiddie Carnival will start the 2021 season 6:30–9:30 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at 309 E. Forrest St., Athens. The carnival will open at those hours Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through July 31. Rides, concessions and games available. Free admission to carnival. Ride tickets 50 cents each. More information: "Athens Lions Club Kiddie Carnival" on Facebook
Day of Caring
Limestone County Churches Involved will host a Day of Caring from 9 a.m.–noon Saturday, June 26, at the facility on Jefferson Street in Athens. LCCI will offer food and general assistance to Limestone County residents, including help with rent or utilities for those who qualify. More information: the Rev. Thom Porter, 256-262-0671
ONGOING
Summer feeding program
Women Empowering Women of Alabama, in partnership with FreshWind Church, is offering free meals for children 1–18 years old. Meals available 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays from Monday, June 7, until Friday, July 23.
Bill assistance
Community Action Partnership of Huntsville-Madison and Limestone County Inc.'s LIHEAP Cooling Season will begin June 1. Elderly and/or disabled residents and parents of children 18 or younger who meet the income qualifications can apply for assistance with their cooling bills. Call 256-907-1550 to schedule an appointment. More information: www.caa-htsval.org/services/utilities.html
Walk-in vaccine clinic
The Athens-Limestone Hospital COVID-19 vaccine clinic will accept walk-ins for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on a first-come, first-serve basis for ages 12 and older. Clinic hours are 8 a.m.–3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1917 U.S. 72 West, Athens. More information: ALH COVID-19 hotline, 256-262-6188
New library hours
The Houston Memorial Library and Museum has extended its hours. Patrons can now visit 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 10 a.m.–7 p.m. Tuesdays; and 10 a.m.–4 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month. Book sale room also now open. Additional changes may be announced later. Masks and social distancing requested. More information: 256-233-8770
Vaccine rides
The Limestone County NAACP is offering free rides at 12:30 and 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for those wishing to receive their COVID-19 vaccine at the Athens-Limestone Hospital clinic. More information: 256-227-8489; 256-216-5668
Food giveaway
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church’s food pantry will be open 11 a.m.–1 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month at 1911 Hine St., Athens. Patrons must provide proof of at least one of the following: eligibility to receive supplemental food assistance (SNAP/food stamps); eligibility for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families; eligibility to receive Supplemental Security Income; income at or below 130% of the federal poverty level; or special circumstances (fire, flood, illness, injury, etc.). Eligibility forms provided at distribution site. Must have valid ID card or driver’s license. Only one distribution per household while supplies last. Monetary and food donations accepted. More information: 256-424-5403
Used book sale
Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library host a used book sale from 10:15 a.m.–2:15 p.m. each Tuesday and first Saturday of each month at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: 256-232-1233
Virtual exercise class
Limestone County Council on Aging presents virtual exercise class 2–3 p.m. Mondays and Fridays via Zoom. The classes are called S.A.I.L., which stands for Stay Active and Independent for Life. More information: 256-233-6412
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS
CHURCH EVENTS
Sermon series
Alabama Fork CPCA will host a two-part virtual sermon series titled "Thirsting for More" 9 a.m. Sunday, June 6, and Sunday, June 13. More information: 256-431-7926; sundaymorningseminary.org
Gospel singing
Berea Baptist Church will host a Southern gospel singing with the Hogan family starting 6 p.m. Sunday, June 13, at 16779 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens. Love offering will be received. More information: Gary Wilson, 256-497-9763
CEMETERY CLEANUP
Reunion Cemetery
Reunion Cemetery will host decoration day with a chicken and goat stew fundraiser Saturday, June 5. Attendees are asked to bring their own container. Donations made payable to the Reunion Cemetery Fund should be sent to Nicole Collins, 25172 Alabama 127, Elkmont, AL 35620.
New Garden Cemetery
New Garden Cemetery will host a cleanup day Saturday, June 5, with the annual decoration day held Sunday, June 6. Donations are needed for upkeep and can be made both days at the cemetery. Those who cannot attend in person can mail donations to Harold Atkinson, 20321 Sandlin Road, Elkmont, AL 35620; or to Harold Robinson, 14016 Robinson Lane, Elkmont, AL 35620
City cemeteries
The City of Athens reminds residents and families of the following regarding its cemeteries: No flowers or decorations allowed on the ground between April 1 and Oct. 31, unless following a funeral; flower placement acceptable year-round on monuments, at their base or at foot markers; fresh flowers will be removed one week after a funeral; silk flowers will be removed 21 days after a funeral; approval by cemetery superintendent required before planting flowers, shrubs, trees or sod; city personnel will remove all trees or shrubs deemed detrimental to adjacent lots or grave openings; and worn, tattered or damaged U.S. flags will be removed and disposed of properly.
MEETINGS
• Legion. American Legion Post 49 will meet 7 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at the Disabled American Veterans building, 25396 Airport Road, Athens. More information: Rod Huffman, 256-233-3023
Limestone Ledger is a community calendar in which nonprofit organizations can notify the public of events. Publication of donation requests or services offered should not be considered an endorsement by this newspaper. The News Courier encourages residents to research organizations before donating or accepting services. All items will run as space allows until the day of the event and should be submitted at least one week prior to the event for best results. Ongoing items run for up to one month but can be resubmitted regularly. Email submissions to newscouriersoundoff@gmail.com, fax to 256-233-7753 or bring to The News Courier, 410 W. Green St., Athens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.