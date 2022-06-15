The Athens-Limestone County Chamber of Commerce hosted the State of the County breakfast Tuesday morning, June 14, at the Alabama Veterans Museum with Limestone Commission chairman Collin Daly as the keynote speaker. The address came just one day after new US Census data revealed that Limestone County was Alabama’s fastest growing county based on the population growth over the past year.
Daly began his address by thanking Neal White from the Birdie Thornton Center for a beautiful rendition of the National Anthem to begin the morning’s program. “I also want to thank the Birdie Thornton Center for all they do for the community,” Daly said.
Limestone County experienced a 3.1 percent growth rate from July 2020 to July 2021. With the explosive population growth Limestone County is expected to continue experiencing, Daly spoke of the need for more meeting and event venues.
“Athens State University has worked long and hard trying to turn the Carter Gymnasium back into a bigger venue for the community,” he said. “We need to stay behind them. This county needs that venue that can host thousands of people.”
Daly thanked educators from Limestone County Schools, Athens City Schools, Athens State University, and Calhoun Community College for working together to build the local workforce, as well as all entities that are involved in economic development in Limestone County.
“Last year, we created 1,081 jobs in Limestone County. There are a lot of counties where the population declined, but we created that many jobs. Last year, $279,404,270 in investments — that comes from regional partnerships, and it comes from everyone in the community,” Daly said.
Retail growth continues with several new retailers including Old Navy, Ross, Ulta, and more announced last week. Daly said, “The highlight of our economic growth has been this year — Bucee’s. That Bucee’s project is going to symbolize the gateway to the south. That Bucee’s will change Limestone County.”
“We should strive every day to build a better place to live, work, and play. Within this region, within 100 miles, we have just about anything you would want to do. In Limestone County, exciting times are ahead,” Daly said. “Our county is beautiful; it’s great and I love living here. There is no place I would rather be,” Daly said.
