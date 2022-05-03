The Learn to Read Council of Athens & Limestone Co. Inc. held the 25th Jubilee Spelling Bee Saturday morning at Athens Middle School. Three person teams representing a variety of businesses and organizations flexed their spelling skills in hopes to being the 2022 spelling champions. Limestone Veterinary Clinic spelled their way to the top prize after team Bert Hayes came up short.
Athens-Limestone County Public Library Director Jen Baxter served as Bee Mistress for the 14 rounds it took for the winners to emerge. Sarah Chadwell, Holly Hollman and Bunnie Wheeler gave of their time to serve as judges for the event.
A silent auction was also held in an effort to raise money for the Learn to Read Council. The local nonprofit offers programs for children 6-15 and adults including after school tutoring and English as a second language. Learn to Read volunteers also provide assistance to children who struggle with reading and mathematics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.