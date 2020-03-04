County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Buddy Allen Rooker, 33, of 100 block County Road 160, Okolona, Mississippi, resisting arrest and attempting to elude a police officer
• Jeramy Wade Roberts, 31, of 200 block Hillside Drive SW, Decatur, possession of a controlled substance - dangerous drugs, first-degree receiving stolen property and third-degree burglary
• Emily Brooke Payne, 20, of 500 block Talucah Road, Valermoso Springs, possession of drug paraphernalia - first offense
• Roger Lee Jones, 19, of 1000 block Bedford Drive, Decatur, third-degree burglary
• Joseph Nicholas Jordan Fisher, 34, of 25000 block Highland Avenue, Elkmont, harassment
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following theft Tuesday:
• ATHENS — Two automobile rims and tires, radio, fuel pump, battery and license plate, total $1,001, stolen between Feb. 26 and 29, 14000 block Grover Lane
City arrests/thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests or thefts Tuesday.
