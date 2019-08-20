County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:
• Ethan Newell Graham, 27, of 6000 block County Road 70, Rogersville, driving under the influence of alcohol
• Jeffrey Aaron Paddock, 46, of 100 block Todd Drive, Madison, violation of a domestic violence protection order
• John Wayne Scott, 57, of 25000 block Rooker Lane, Elkmont, third-degree theft
• Gregory Shane Ridinger, 49, of 19000 block Townsend Ford Road, Athens, public intoxication
• Charles Emerson McFarland, 42, of 23000 block Porter Ridge Road, Elkmont, probation violation on previous conviction for third-degree domestic violence - harassment
• Danny Nolan Ray, 53, of 24000 block Bain Road, Athens, public intoxication
• Bobby Jose Hodges, 25, of 22000 block New Garden Road, Elkmont, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest
• Chelsea Jordan Redus, 32, of 3000 block Steadman Drive, Huntsville, harassing communications
• Gannon Seago Curtis, 36, of 23000 block Alabama 99, Elkmont, bond revoked on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance
• Brandon Wayne Howard, 33, of McCormick Lane, Athens, no numeric address listed, two counts of possession of a controlled substance - dangerous drugs and methamphetamine, second-degree possession of marijuana and fourth-degree theft
• Amber Lyn Tidwell, 37, of 29000 block Alabama 99, Lester, third-degree domestic violence - assault
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ATHENS — 1994 black Ford Thunderbird valued at $500 used without authorization Aug. 15 or 16, 22000 block Tammy Lane
• ANDERSON — One-hundred white vinyl Guardian windows valued at $12,500 stolen during burglary between Aug. 13 and 16, 7000 block Sugar Creek Road
• ATHENS — iPhone and Samsung Galaxy cellphone, total $1,600, stolen Aug. 18, 16000 block Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road
• ATHENS — Murray push mower and Husqvarna chainsaw, total $200, stolen between Aug. 7 and 15, 23000 block Pressnell Road
• ATHENS — 2000 red Ford F150 valued at $30,000 stolen Aug. 17 or 18, 16000 block Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road
• ATHENS — Artskills markers, blue cable, Bayer Odor X spray powder and butane torch, total $21.50, stolen Aug. 18, 14000 block U.S. 72
• ATHENS — Mechanical pencils valued at $1.75 stolen Aug. 18, 20000 block Alabama 127
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Monday:
• Adan Osvaldo Herrera Chajal, 20, of 1000 block West Washington Street, Athens, two counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
• Alonge Ashleighn Ellis, 27, of 700 block Second Avenue, Athens, DUI - alcohol
• Erasmo Ortiz Santiago, 39, of 18000 block Alabama 99, Athens, DUI - alcohol
• Nakita Leshay Toney, 37, of 100 block Lake View Drive, Athens, disorderly conduct
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Monday:
• Two-hundred fifteen in cash stolen Aug. 15, 300 block North Beaty Street
• Rose gold Apple iPhone 7 valued at $200 stolen Aug. 16, 600 block U.S. 31 North
• Gold women's watch, 18-karat gold necklace with gold cross pendant, 14-karat gold diamond ring, $80 in coins and $4,000 in cash, total $5,100, stolen during burglary Aug. 11, 15000 block Line Road
• Food, cosmetics and miscellaneous items, total $487.42, stolen Aug. 16, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
