Online services. First Baptist Church of Athens will have online services 8:30, 9:45 and 11 a.m. April 26. Services can be watched online on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FBCAthensAL or by visiting the church's website at www.fbcathens.org and clicking streaming on the banner in the upper right corner.

Summer program. New Life Assembly Spark Academy is enrolling children for summer program at New Life Assembly, 16768 U.S. 72, Athens. Summer camp begins Tuesday, May 26. Cost is$110 per week plus $35 registration fee and $75 activity fee. Programs are for grades K-6. Discounts available for those enrolling more than one student. More information: 256-614-4823, 256-232-6119 or www.athensnewlife.com

Church briefs must be submitted in writing, either on a form available at The News Courier office at 410 W. Green St., Athens, or by sending an email to newscouriersoundoff@gmail.com or a fax to 256-233-7753.

