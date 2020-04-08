• Holy week services. Full Tabernacle Community Christian Church, 17470 Seven Mile Post Road, Athens, will host holy week services. Plans are in place to abide by social distancing guidelines. The schedule is as follows: today – 7 p.m. passover service of prayer and word; Thursday, April 9 – 7 p.m. Maundy Thursday service of holy communion in remembrance of The Last Supper; Friday, April 10 – 7 p.m. Good Friday service of the word and stripping of the alter in remembrance of the death and burial of the lord; Saturday, April 11 – 7 p.m. Easter vigil service of prayer and reflection; Sunday, April 12 – 8:30-10:30 a.m. family-style Easter breakfast in fellowship hall with cooking by the Rev. Joe Fifer and Easter morning worship service 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in the sanctuary. More information: 419-906-5350
• Summer program. New Life Assembly Spark Academy is enrolling children for summer program at New Life Assembly, 16768 U.S. 72, Athens. Summer camp begins Tuesday, May 26. Cost is$110 per week plus $35 registration fee and $75 activity fee. Programs are for grades K-6. Discounts available for those enrolling more than one student. More information: 256-614-4823, 256-232-6119 or www.athensnewlife.com
Church briefs must be submitted in writing, either on a form available at The News Courier office at 410 W. Green St., Athens, or by sending an email to newscouriersoundoff@gmail.com or a fax to 256-233-7753.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.