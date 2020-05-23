• Online services. First Baptist Church of Athens will have online services 8:30, 9:45 and 11 a.m. May 24 and 31. Services can be watched online on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FBCAthensALor by visiting the church's website at www.fbcathens.org and clicking streaming on the banner in the upper right corner.
• Summer program. New Life Assembly Spark Academy is enrolling children for summer program at New Life Assembly, 16768 U.S. 72, Athens. Summer camp begins Tuesday, May 26. Cost is $110 per week plus $35 registration fee and $75 activity fee. Programs are for grades K-6. Discounts available for those enrolling more than one student. More information: 256-614-4823, 256-232-6119 or www.athensnewlife.com
