• In person worship. First Baptist Church of Athens is now having in person worship services each Sunday at 8:30 and 10 a.m. The church will also continue showing services online.
• Weekend revival. Tabernacle Baptist Church, 24318 Drawbaugh Road, Athens, is hosting a weekend revival 6 p.m. Aug. 1 and 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Aug. 2. Bro. Clint Shrum of Grundy County, Tennessee will be preaching. He also serves as the sheriff of Grundy County. Everyone is welcome. More information: 256-777-9952
Church briefs must be submitted in writing, either on a form available at The News Courier office at 410 W. Green St., Athens, or by sending an email to newscouriersoundoff@gmail.com or a fax to 256-233-7753.
