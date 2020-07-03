• Celebration of America service. Athens Church of God, 17835 Quinn Road, Athens, welcomes guest singer Glen Wood Sunday, July 5 as part of a Celebration of America service. The service will begin at 10:45 a.m. People can also visit www.athenschurchofgod.com for a livestream of the service.
