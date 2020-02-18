• Concert. Marvin Morrow will perform gospel music at Enon Baptist Church in the Goodsprings community 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23. There is no admission fee, but an offering will be taken. More information: 256-278-0588
• Worship and spaghetti dinner. Meg Hutton presents a night of worship and a spaghetti dinner 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at 7041 Moores Mill Road, Huntsville. Admission is free and open to everyone, though an offering will be accepted to benefit Adoption Heritage Tour.
• 25th pastoral anniversary. St. Mark Primitive Baptist Church, 740 W. Sanderfer Road in Athens, will hold its 25th pastoral anniversary Sunday, March 1. The Rev. Leo Owens, associate of Westside Missionary Baptist Church in Decatur, will speak at 11 a.m. Elder James Mooney, of St. Bartley P.B. Church of Huntsville, will speak at 2 p.m.
• Summer program. New Life Assembly SPARK Academy is enrolling for Summer Program and Spring Break Camp at New Life Assembly, 16768 U.S. 72, Athens. Spring Break Camp is March 30-April 3. Cost is$110 per child, plus a $20 trip fee. Summer Camp begins May 26. Cost is$110 per week, plus $35 registration fee and $75 activity fee. Programs are for grades K-6, and there are discounts available for those enrolling more than one student. More information: 256-614-4823, 256-232-6119 or www.athensnewslife.com
