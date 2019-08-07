• Missionary Day. Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church will observe Missionary Day at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at the church, 803 Westmoreland St., Athens. Minister Effie Clifton will be guest speaker. Sweet Home Inspirational Choir will provide song service. More information: 256-694-5476
• Women's Day. Antioch CPCA's Women Are Involved will honor Women's Day at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 18. Minister Geneve Benford of Frazier CME Church will be guest speaker.
• Singing. Nebo Community Church will host singing and a homemade ice cream supper 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at 17772 Nuclear Plant Road, Athens. One Voice will perform.
Church briefs must be submitted in writing, either on a form available at The News Courier office at 410 W. Green St., Athens, or by sending an email to newscouriersoundoff@gmail.com or a fax to 256-233-7753.
