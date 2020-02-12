• Community singing. Nebo Community Church, 17772 Nuclear Plant Road, Athens, is having a singing featuring One Voice and Redeemed by Grace at 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16. The public is invited.
• Worship and spaghetti dinner. Meg Hutton presents a night of worship and spaghetti dinner 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at 7041 Moores Mill Road, Huntsville. Admission is free and open to everyone, though offering will be accepted to benefit Adoption Heritage Tour.
• Summer program. New Life Assembly SPARK Academy is enrolling for Summer Program and Spring Break Camp at New Life Assembly, 16768 U.S. 72, Athens. Spring Break Camp is March 30-April 3, and is $110 per child plus a $20 trip fee. Summer Camp begins May 26, and is $110 per week, per child plus a $35 registration fee and $75 activity fee. The programs are for grades K-6 and there are discounts available for those enrolling more than one student. More information: 256-614-4823, 256-232-6119 or www.athensnewslife.com
Church briefs must be submitted in writing, either on a form available at The News Courier office at 410 W. Green St., Athens, or by sending an email to newscouriersoundoff@gmail.com or a fax to 256-233-7753.
