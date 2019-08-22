• Gospel meeting/revival. North Athens Church of Christ will continue its 2019 gospel meeting and revival at 7 tonight at the church, 19159 Alabama 127. Theme is "Earnestly Contend for the Faith." James Gray Sr. will be the guest evangelist. Everyone invited. More information: Brother Sylvester Malone, 256-874-1941.
• Homecoming. Tanner United Methodist Church will host homecoming services 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at the church, 19607 Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, Tanner. The Rev. Jason Greene will speak. A covered-dish lunch will follow.
• Domestic violence event. Seventh Day Adventist Church will hold "End It Now" domestic violence event from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at 1207 E. Pryor St., Athens. The free event will include speakers Kathy Patrick, representing the perpetrator's point of view, and Kona Cherry, representing the abused victim's point of view. More information: 256-886-4632.
• Revival. Mount Zion Primitive Baptist Church will hold a revival at 7 p.m. Aug. 26-30 at 2350 Wall Triana Highway, Huntsville. Monday's evangelist will be Elder Lloyd Morrow of Temple Tabernacle Primitive Baptist Church. Tuesday-Thursday evangelist will be Elder Corey Howse of Connection Hill PBC, Nashville. Music provided by various choirs.
• Annual revival. Lakeview United Methodist Church will hold its annual revival 6:30 p.m. Aug. 27-29. Pastor Charles Johnson of Oak Grove Christian Methodist Episcopal Church will speak Tuesday, Aug. 27; Pastor John Irvin of Mount Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church, Wednesday, Aug. 28; and Pastor James Childress of Triana Cumberland Presbyterian Church in America, Thursday, Aug. 29.
