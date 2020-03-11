• Spring revival. Nebo Community Church will host its spring revival today. Guest speaker is Brandon Pylant. Special music by Pylant family. Service at 7 p.m. More information: Jerry Smith at 256-777-6399
• Gospel meetings. Northside Church of Christ, 1201 N. Jefferson St., Athens, will hold a gospel meeting today. Service is 7 p.m.; speaker is T.J. Smith. More information: 256-232-3179
• Wednesday Lenten lunches. St. Paul's Catholic Church, New Life Baptist Church, St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, First United Methodist Church, Journey Church and First Presbyterian Church will hold noon prayers with lunch to follow noon-1 p.m. March 11, 18 and 25 and April 1 at St. Timothy's in Athens. Donations will be accepted for Limestone County Churches Involved to purchase food for those in need. All invited to attend.
• Swamp John's fundraiser. Round Island Baptist Church will hold a Swamp John's fundraiser 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at the church, 14790 Brownsferry Road, Athens. $12 ticket buys meal, dessert and drink. Proceeds benefit Baptist Women's Fund.
• Summer program. New Life Assembly SPARK Academy is enrolling children for Summer Program and Spring Break Camp at New Life Assembly, 16768 U.S. 72, Athens. Spring Break Camp is March 30-April 3. Cost is$110 per child, plus a $20 trip fee. Summer Camp begins May 26. Cost is$110 per week, plus $35 registration fee and $75 activity fee. Programs are for grades K-6, and there are discounts available for those enrolling more than one student. More information: 256-614-4823, 256-232-6119 or www.athensnewlife.com
Church briefs must be submitted in writing, either on a form available at The News Courier office at 410 W. Green St., Athens, or by sending an email to newscouriersoundoff@gmail.com or a fax to 256-233-7753.
