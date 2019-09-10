• Gospel tent meeting. Public invited to old-fashioned gospel tent meeting 7 p.m. today through Friday, Sept. 13, at 19791 Alabama 127, Athens. Event includes series of Bible lessons on theme "What if I'm Wrong About..." Different speakers nightly on following subjects: today - "My Salvation," Wednesday - "My Feelings," Thursday - "My Church" and Friday - "Heaven." Followed by question and answer session. Free daily Bible study upon request. For free local transportation or more information: Marvin Malone, 256-337-5158; or Sylvester Malone, 256-874-1941
• Annual prayer breakfast. Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church — 803 Westmoreland Ave., Athens — will hold annual prayer breakfast 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. The Rev. Robert Rice of Antioch Cumberland Presbyterian Church in America, Athens, will be guest speaker. Evangelist Elaine Tibbs-Rice will be guest vocalist. More information: 256-694-5476
• Gospel singing. First Independent Methodist Church — 13904 Zehner Road, Athens — will host gospel singing 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. Event will feature Only By Grace and special guests, The Terry Family.
• Benefit singing. Heartfelt will be the featured singers 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at a benefit singing for Randy Cox at Majestic Chapel, 21315 Hays Mill Road, Elkmont. More information: Mike Webster, 256-431-8038
• Homecoming Sunday. Holt Road Baptist Church will host homecoming church celebration Sunday, Sept. 15. Sunday school will be 10 a.m., worship service at 11 a.m. and dinner provided at noon. Everyone welcome. More information, call church at 256-444-4444, Pastor Jeremy Posey at 256-497-3834 or come to church at 23855 Presnell Road, Athens, AL 35613.
• Ladies Day. Coxey Church of Christ Ladies Day, with speaker Callie Rasberry and topic "Seasons of Our Life," will be 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Sept. 21, followed by lunch. Registration is 8:30 a.m., brunch provided. Church is at 10495 U.S. 72 (at U.S. 72 and New Cut Road, west of Athens).
• Gospel meeting. West Hobbs Street Church of Christ will host a gospel meeting series Sept. 22–25 at the church, 1602 W. Hobbs St., Athens. Times and topics are as follows: 9 a.m. Sunday, "Repentance: A command for all"; 10 a.m. Sunday, "What's so great about salvation?"; 1:30 p.m. Sunday, "Practicing pure religion"; 7 p.m. Monday, "Who will follow Jesus?"; 7 p.m. Tuesday, "How to overcome the difficulties of life"; and 7 p.m. Wednesday, "Opportunities Felix had to neglect to remain lost." Guest minister is Mark Posey of Winfield Church of Christ in Winfield. More information: www.westhobbsstreetchurchofchrist.org
Church briefs must be submitted in writing, either on a form available at The News Courier office at 410 W. Green St., Athens, or by sending an email to newscouriersoundoff@gmail.com or a fax to 256-233-7753.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.