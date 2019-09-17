• Old-fashioned day. Grace Senior Social Ministry will host old-fashioned day program 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Grace Missionary Baptist Church, 549 W. Elm St., Athens. The Rev. Willie Byrd, pastor, will speak on "God's Been Faithful" from Psalm 37:23-25. Everyone welcome to the event, which will include inspirational message, soul food and gospel music. Old-fashioned attire optional.
• Ladies Day. Coxey Church of Christ Ladies Day, with speaker Callie Rasberry and topic "Seasons of Our Life," will be 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Sept. 21, followed by lunch. Registration is 8:30 a.m., brunch provided. Church is at 10495 U.S. 72 (at U.S. 72 and New Cut Road, west of Athens).
• Concert. Southern gospel music group Crossties will perform 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Enon Baptist Church, Alabama 99, in Goodsprings community. No admission fee; love offering accepted. More information: 256-278-0588
• Gospel meeting. West Hobbs Street Church of Christ will host a gospel meeting series Sept. 22–25 at the church, 1602 W. Hobbs St., Athens. Times and topics are as follows: 9 a.m. Sunday, "Repentance: A command for all"; 10 a.m. Sunday, "What's so great about salvation?"; 1:30 p.m. Sunday, "Practicing pure religion"; 7 p.m. Monday, "Who will follow Jesus?"; 7 p.m. Tuesday, "How to overcome the difficulties of life"; and 7 p.m. Wednesday, "Opportunities Felix had to neglect to remain lost." Guest minister is Mark Posey, Winfield Church of Christ. More information: www.westhobbsstreetchurchofchrist.org
• Gospel meeting. Evans Road Church of Christ will hold gospel meetings with evangelist Don McCord from Sept. 27-29 at 16232 Evans Road, Athens, AL 35611. The free meetings are 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27; 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28; and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. More information: Bobby Wright, 256-233-0106 or 256-874-8244.
