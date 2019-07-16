• Revival. Indian Creek Primitive Baptist Church will hold its annual revival 6 p.m. today through Thursday, July 18. Guest evangelist will be the Rev. Timothy Woods, pastor of Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church of Birmingham. Guest choirs will perform song service. Public invited.
• VBS. St. Mark Primitive Baptist Church will host vacation Bible school 6:30–8:30 p.m. today through Thursday, July 18, at the church, 740 W. Sanderfer Road, Athens. "S.T.U. with Jesus" will feature classes for preschoolers to adults, with crafts, snacks, games and Bible training.
• VBS. First Union Baptist Church will host vacation Bible school 6–8:30 p.m. today through Thursday, July 18, at the church, 18356 Edgewood Road, Athens. "In The Wild" will feature classes for prekindergarten through sixth grade, with games, food, fellowship, crafts and Bible story time. Transportation provided if needed. More information: 256-233-7680 (leave a message)
• Revival. Peace Missionary Baptist Church will host a revival series 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, July 17–19, at the church, 1214 Plainview Circle, Athens. Guest evangelist is Leroy Elliot of Chicago. Various choirs will furnish the song service each night. More information: Mike Bailey, 256-874-0565
• Vastu yoga. The Hindu Cultural Center of North Alabama will host a special lecture, "Vastu: Secrets for a Successful Life," with speaker Michael Mastro, Vastu architect, 5–7 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at the temple, 14800 Vishnu Way, Harvest. Vastu is yoga for home or office. Mastro's clients include NASA, Oracle, Microsoft and Boeing. More information: Dan Naran, 256-658-5753
• Preschool registration. New Life Assembly of God, 16768 U.S. 72, Athens, is enrolling students for its child-development program. The program, for children ages 6 weeks through prekindergarten, is 6 a.m.–6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Anyone who recommends someone else is eligible for $25 off the first week's tuition. More information: 256-232-6119; www.athensnewlife.com
• Food pantry. Full Gospel Tabernacle Community Christian Church will host a food pantry 4–7 p.m. Wednesdays at the church, 17470 Seven Mile Post Road, Athens. More information: Joseph Fifer, 256-262-3052
