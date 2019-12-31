• Marriage conference. Bondage Breakers Ministry will hold a free marriage conference and night watch program 9 p.m. today at Athens-Limestone Public Library. Single, widowed and married individuals invited. Special guests include Greg Brown and the Trumpetaires, evangelist Elaine Rice, Sis Shenequa Phipps, the Rev. Victoria Pickett and minister Kelly Scott of Decatur. More information: Pastor Hunter, 256-701-3296
• Watch night service. Sweet Home Baptist Church will hold a watch night service 10:30 p.m.-midnight today at the church at 803 Westmoreland St., Athens. Pastor Howard Middlebrooks will bring the message, and Sweet Home Mass Choir will provide the music. Public invited to bring in the new year in worship and praise. More information: 256-694-5476
• NAACP jubilee. Limestone County NAACP will celebrate Jubilee Day 11 a.m. Jan. 1, 2020, at Lakeview United Methodist Church, 9130 Lucas Ferry Road, Tanner. Theme: "Celebrating a New Beginning." Speaker: Pastor Barbara Clemons. Choir: Lakeview Youth Choir. Traditional New Year's lunch served after service.
• Clothing giveaway. Women Empowering Women will host an open house for its clothing giveaway ministry, "The Lord's Closet," from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at FreshWind Christian Fellowship Church, 17200 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens. Free food. Open to public. More information: The Rev. Janice Williams, 256-233-5995
Church briefs must be submitted in writing, either on a form available at The News Courier office at 410 W. Green St., Athens, or by sending an email to newscouriersoundoff@gmail.com or a fax to 256-233-7753.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.