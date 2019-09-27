• Gospel meeting. Evans Road Church of Christ will hold gospel meetings with evangelist Don McCord today through Sept. 29 at 16232 Evans Road, Athens, AL 35611. The free meetings are 7 p.m. today; 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28; and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. More information: Bobby Wright, 256-233-0106 or 256-874-8244.
• Homecoming. Truth Baptist Church will host homecoming singing 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at the church, 19297 Sewell Road, Athens. The Terrys and others will perform. More information: 256-233-2315
• Fifth Sunday singing. Nebo Community Church will host a fifth Sunday singing with congregation and group singing 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at the church, 17772 Nuclear Plant Road, Athens.
• Women's conference. Round Island Creek Missionary Baptist Association Women's Conference will be Friday and Saturday, Oct. 4-5, at the Round Island Mission Center in Athens. Theme: "Exalting the Lord, Equipping the Saints, and Evangelizing the Sinners." A meet and greet will kickoff the conference Friday evening from 5:30-6:15 p.m. Conference is 6:30 p.m. with sermonettes by ministers Clarissa Tibbs, Dorothy Settles, Raquel Moore and Bernetta Houston, and special music ay Sisters providing special music. Unity breakfast will be held 8 a.m. Saturday with keynote speaker Dr. Edith Fraser, chief executive officer of Family Ministries. Vendors will be available. More information: Ruby T. Betts, conference coordinator, 256-852-5397; Beverly Malone, 256-431-5944
• Men's conference. A men's conference featuring pastors Cordell Hunter, Marcus Gilbert, Mondell Hunter and Victor McGowen with Apostle Stanley Garrett will be 1–3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Hampton Inn and Suites, 1222 Kelli Drive, Athens. The theme is "Restore and Rejuvenate." More information: 256-299-9501
• Donations sought. The Rev. DenTise P. Copeland and the Frazier Christian Methodist Episcopal Church family will host a benefit program 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, for Joyce Moore Harris, who is battling cancer for the second time in 10 years. Donations are being sought; all money raised will cover medical costs, medical supplies and general support for Harris, who is fighting throat and stomach cancer.
• Jubilee singing. Midway Baptist Church will host jubilee singing 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the church, 26575 U.S. 72 East, Athens. More information: 256-233-1041
• Resuming services. Tabernacle Baptist Church will resume church services in October with Pastor Jason Pylant. Services will be 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, with a 7 p.m. service Wednesday, Oct. 9. The church is at 24318 Drawbaugh Road, Athens.
• Anniversary. Mt. Nebo Church will celebrate Pastor Timothy Townsend and First Lady Mother Sarah Townsend's 12th anniversary Sunday, Oct. 6, at the church, 27971 Easter Ferry Road, Lester. Pastor Simmons and Little Ezekiel Missionary Baptist Church will be at 11 a.m. Pastor Tavares Townsend and the Saint Luke Missionary Baptist Church will be at 2 p.m. Lunch will be served. More information: 256-233-7809
• Usher Day. Peace Missionary Baptist will host the annual Usher Day celebration 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at the church, 1214 Plainview Circle, Athens. Pastor Clarence Johnson and the Poplar Creek M.B. Church will lead service.
• Observance. The Tibbs Family Gospel Choir invites the public to its 59th Praise and Reflection Observance Oct. 11 and 13. Celebration starts 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Toney, with the Rev. Ernest Williams as pastor. Guest choirs, groups and soloists are invited to participate. Commemoration culminates 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, with the Rev. Anthony Stewart of Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Harvest, as guest speaker. Music by St. Elizabeth Primitive Baptist Church Sanctuary Choir of Madison. More information: Annie Brazelton, 256-852-7229
• Harvest celebration. Antioch Cumberland Presbyterian Church in America will hold its Harvest Celebration at 11:10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at the church, 923 Brownsferry St., Athens. The guest speaker is the Rev. Dorothy Tiller of Huntsville Presbytery. More information: 256-233-3016
• Love Day. Antioch Cumberland Presbyterian Church in America will hold the Pastor's 28th Love Day Celebration at 11:10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the church, 923 Brownsferry St., Athens. The guest speaker is the Rev. Terrance Vickerstaff, associate minister at First Missionary Baptist Church, Huntsville. More information: 256-233-3016
• Friends and Family Day. Mt. Nebo Baptist Church will host Friends and Family Day at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the church, 27971 Easter Ferry Road. Pastor Clarence Parks and the Ole Mount Zion Church in Pulaski, Tennessee, will be at 2 p.m. Lunch will be served. Everyone welcome. More information: 256-233-7809
