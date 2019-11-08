• Women's conference. Friendship Church will hold its 2019 women's conference, "Sweet Tea, Friends, and Jesus," 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the church, 16479 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens. Music by Lacey Snider and speech by Nancy Stewart. Free admission and lunch. More information: Pat Gartman, 256-777-7153
• Honoring veterans. Little Elk Missionary Baptist Church will honor veterans 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at the church at 4692 Snake Road, Athens. Pastor Anthony Stewart will be guest speaker. More information: Call church, 256-729-1793; Pastor Eugene English, 256-374-9791
• Addiction series. Grace Full Gospel Church will hold an addiction series with addiction-based testimonies Nov. 10-15 at the church, 27267 Bain Road, Athens. Series begins 5 p.m. Nov. 10 and continues 7 p.m. Nov. 11-15. Event was inspired by Brother Gary Stewart Jones and led by Pastor Tammie Carter Johnson and evangelist Ryan Wilburn. Musical performance by Heartfelt Trio. More information: 256-374-3674 or 256-278-0550
• Diwali. The Hindu Cultural Center of North Alabama will host a Diwali celebration 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. Cultural events will take place 5–7 p.m., including musical and entertainment performances. Dinner will follow. The event is $10 for adult members, $5 for child members who are 3–7 years old, $15 for adult nonmembers, $10 for child nonmembers who are 3–7 years old and free for anyone 2 years old or younger.
• Harvest program. Lakeview United Methodist Church will hold its harvest program 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at the church at 9130 Lucas Ferry Road, Tanner. More information: Addie Cosby, 256-444-0299
• Community Thanksgiving. Pleasant Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church of America, Athens-Limestone Ministerial Alliance and the Limestone Ministerial Coalition will host the Athens-Limestone County Community Thanksgiving Celebration 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Pleasant Grove CPCA Church, 15439 Hastings Road, Athens. ALMA and LMC invite everyone to join them in worship and gratitude and for a community choir and powerful message. Cash and nonperishable food will be accepted for Limestone County Churches Involved during the event.
• Christmas concert. Athens State University Community Band will host a free Christmas concert 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at the Carter gym on the Athens State campus.
• A Christmas Extravaganza. Alabama Fork Cumberland Presbyterian Church of America will present "A Christmas Extravaganza" 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Pincham-Lincoln Center, 606 Trinity Circle, Athens. The theme is "Oh, Come Let Us Adore Him," Psalm 95:1–6 and Psalm 96:1. Tickets are $25 each, with proceeds benefiting the church's community outreach programs. Nominations are also being accepted for the 2019 Legacy Leader Award, which honors CPCA individuals who have shown exemplary service to their church, family and community. Nominations are due by Friday, Nov. 15. More information: 256-316-1274; 256-340-4824
• Drive-thru Nativity. Emmanuel Baptist Church will host its annual live drive-thru Nativity scene 5:30–8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, through Sunday, Dec. 15. The free event is at 1917 U.S. 72 West, Athens. More information: 256-232-6193; ebcathens.com
