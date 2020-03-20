• Marriage conference. Bondage Breakers Ministry will hold a marriage conference 1 p.m. Saturday at Mount Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church, 1212 Plainview Circle, Athens. Theme: Marriage Makeover. Speakers: Bondage Breakers and Deliverance pastor Cordell Hunter, minister Kelly Scott, prophet Timmy Duke and more. More information: 256-701-3296
• Women's day. Little Ezekiel Missionary Baptist Church will hold its annual women's day celebration 11 a.m. Sunday at the church, 16439 Lindsay Road, Tanner. Speaker: Clondette Owens, copastor of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, Decatur. Theme: "Women Walking by Faith." More information: 256-233-3039
• Online services. First Baptist Church Athens will have online services only March 22 and 29 at 8:30, 9:45 and 11 a.m. Services can be watched on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FBCAthensAL or by visiting the church's website at www.fbcathens.org and clicking streaming on the banner in the upper right corner.
• Summer program. New Life Assembly Spark Academy is enrolling children for Summer Program at New Life Assembly, 16768 U.S. 72, Athens. Spring Break Camp is canceled.Summer Camp begins May 26. Cost is$110 per week, plus $35 registration fee and $75 activity fee. Programs are for grades K-6, and there are discounts available for those enrolling more than one student. More information: 256-614-4823, 256-232-6119 or www.athensnewlife.com
• Holy week services. Full Tabernacle Community Christian Church – 17470 Seven Mile Post Road, Athens – will hold the following holy week services: Wednesday, April 8 – 7 p.m. passover service of prayer and word; Thursday, April 9 – 7 p.m. Maundy Thursday service of holy communion in remembrance of The Last Supper; Friday, April 10 – 7 p.m. Good Friday service of the word and stripping of the alter in remembrance of the death and burial of the lord; Saturday, April 11 – 7 p.m. Easter vigil service of prayer and reflection; Sunday, April 12 – 8:30-10:30 a.m. family-style Easter breakfast in fellowship hall. The Rev. Joe Fifer will be cooking. Friends, family and neighbors welcome and encouraged to come and eat. Easter morning worship service 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in sanctuary. More information: 419-906-5350
