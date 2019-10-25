• Swamp John's fundraiser. Lighthouse Apostolic Church will hold a Swamp John's fundraiser 4-7 p.m. today at Big Lots parking lot. Cost is $12 a plate, which includes choice of fish, chicken or shrimp, fries, coleslaw, hushpuppies and tea. Proceeds will benefit Lighthouse Apostolic building fund. More information: Marie McGuire, 256-998-0195
• Haiti Gala. First Cumberland Presbyterian Church will hold a Haiti Gala 5-9 p.m. today at the church, 16751 U.S. 72, Rogersville. The fundraiser, which will include dinner, live music, silent auction, marketplace and bake sale, will benefit Haitians and a church mission trip to Haiti.
• Appreciation banquet. An appreciation banquet for Pastor Charles and Debra Simmons will be held 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Round Island Creek Missionary Baptist Association Mission Center, 13829 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens. Comedian Jarrett Collier and various musicians will perform. Pastor Michael Timberlake of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, Florence, will speak. More information: Mother Imogene Malone, 256-232-6247
• Friends and Family Day. Mount Nebo Baptist Church will host Friends and Family Day 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the church, 27971 Easter Ferry Road, Lester. Pastor Clarence Parks and Ole Mount Zion Church in Pulaski, Tennessee, will appear at 2 p.m. Lunch will be served. Public welcome. More information: 256-233-7809
• Appreciation service. Little Ezekiel Missionary Baptist Church will host an appreciation service to celebrate 20 years of service by Pastor Charles and Debra Simmons 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the church on 16439 Lindsay Road, Tanner. Pastor Antoyne Green of New Life M.B. Church in Athens will bring the message. Music by New Life M.B. Church. More information: Mother Imogene Malone, 256-232-6247
• Love Day. Antioch Cumberland Presbyterian Church in America will hold the pastor's 28th annual Love Day celebration 11:10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the church, 923 Brownsferry St., Athens. Guest speaker is the Rev. Terrance Vickerstaff, associate minister at First Missionary Baptist Church, Huntsville. More information: 256-233-3016
• Landmark program. The pastor, missionary society and members of Frazier Christian Methodist Episcopal Church will celebrate its annual Old Landmark Program 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the church, 1108 S. Hine St., Athens. Pastor Katherine Baker and Bright Hope Cumberland Presbyterian Church of America will lead service.
• Gospel concert. Southern gospel music group Unity 4 will perform at Enon Baptist Church 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the church, 33130 Alabama 99, in the Goodsprings community. No admission, but offering will be taken. More information: 256-278-0588
• Women's conference. Friendship Church will hold its 2019 women's conference, "Sweet Tea, Friends, and Jesus," 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the church, 16479 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens. Music by Lacey Snider and speech by Nancy Stewart. Free admission and lunch. More information: Pat Gartman, 256-777-7153
• Addiction series. Grace Full Gospel Church will hold an addiction series with addiction-based testimonies Nov. 10-15 at the church, 27267 Bain Road, Athens. Series begins at 5 p.m. Nov. 10 and continues 7 p.m. Nov. 11-15. Inspired by Brother Gary Stewart Jones and led by Pastor Tammie Carter Johnson and evangelist Ryan Wilburn. Musical performance by Heartfelt Trio. More information: 256-374-3674 or 256-278-0550
Church briefs must be submitted in writing, either on a form available at The News Courier office at 410 W. Green St., Athens, or by sending an email to newscouriersoundoff@gmail.com or a fax to 256-233-7753.
