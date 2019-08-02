• Reunion, fish fry. Lucas Street Church of Christ at 824 Lucas St., Athens, will host a church reunion and community fish fry at the following dates and times: 7 p.m. today; 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3; and with worship service 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 4.
• Pastor installation. Installation services for the Rev. Marcus Moore, pastor-elect of Greater Hope Missionary Baptist Church, will be 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at the Round Island Creek Missionary Baptist Association Building. Morning speaker will be the Rev. Shaun Moore and afternoon speaker will be the Rev. C. Jermaine Turner of Pine Grove M.B.C. with the Pine Grove M.B.C. congregation.
• Church anniversary. St. Mark Primitive Baptist Church will celebrate its 106th church anniversary 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at 740 W. Sanderfer Road, Athens. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Green Davidson, 1V Associate of St. James M.B. Church of Leighton.
• Missionary Day. Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church will observe Missionary Day at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at the church, 803 Westmoreland St., Athens. Minister Effie Clifton will be guest speaker. Sweet Home Inspirational Choir will provide song service. More information: 256-694-5476
• Women's Day. Antioch CPCA's Women Are Involved will honor Women's Day at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 18. Minister Geneve Benford of Frazier CME Church will be guest speaker.
Church briefs must be submitted in writing, either on a form available at The News Courier office at 410 W. Green St., Athens, or by sending an email to newscouriersoundoff@gmail.com or a fax to 256-233-7753.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.