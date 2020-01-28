• Quarterly singing. Oakland Church of Christ will host its quarterly singing 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at 18111 Townsend Ford Road, Athens.
• Swamp John's. New Berea Missionary Baptist Church will host a Swamp John's fundraiser from 3:30–6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 1609 S. Hine St., Athens. Plates are $12 each and include choice of fish, chicken or shrimp with fries, coleslaw, hushpuppies and tea. More information: Donna Carr, 256-431-5795
• Anniversary service. Frazier Christian Methodist Episcopal Church will host its 152nd anniversary service at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at the church, 1108 S. Hine St., Athens. Guest speaker is attorney and Athens native Shannon Y. Moore, founder of SYM Law Group LLC in Birmingham. More information: 256-233-2104
• Worship and spaghetti dinner. Meg Hutton presents a night of worship and spaghetti dinner 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at 7041 Moores Mill Road, Huntsville. Admision is free and open to everyone, though a love offering will be accepted to benefit an Adoption Heritage Tour.
