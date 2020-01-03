• Clothing giveaway. Women Empowering Women will host an open house for its clothing giveaway ministry, "The Lord's Closet," from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at FreshWind Christian Fellowship Church, 17200 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens. Free food. Open to public. More information: The Rev. Janice Williams, 256-233-5995
Church briefs must be submitted in writing, either on a form available at The News Courier office at 410 W. Green St., Athens, or by sending an email to newscouriersoundoff@gmail.com or a fax to 256-233-7753.
