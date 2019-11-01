• Quarterly singing. Oakland Church of Christ will host quarterly singing 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at 18111 Townsend Ford Road, Athens.
• Women's conference. Friendship Church will hold its 2019 women's conference, "Sweet Tea, Friends, and Jesus," 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the church, 16479 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens. Music by Lacey Snider and speech by Nancy Stewart. Free admission and lunch. More information: Pat Gartman, 256-777-7153
• Addiction series. Grace Full Gospel Church will hold an addiction series with addiction-based testimonies Nov. 10-15 at the church, 27267 Bain Road, Athens. Series begins at 5 p.m. Nov. 10 and continues 7 p.m. Nov. 11-15. Inspired by Brother Gary Stewart Jones and led by Pastor Tammie Carter Johnson and evangelist Ryan Wilburn. Musical performance by Heartfelt Trio. More information: 256-374-3674 or 256-278-0550
• Spiritual retreat. HCCNA will hold a spiritual retreat and discourse, "Journey from Finite to Infinite," led by Swami Ishatmananda, president of the Vivekananda Vedanta Society of Chicago, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Nov. 16, at 14800 Vishnu Way, Harvest. Main sponsorship, $101; other sponsorships, $51. Admission free. Light lunch provided. More information: Subir Paul, 256-766-8056; Mantu Dey, 256-880-2914; Rashpal Thakore, 256-520-5567; Puspalakhsmi Sahu, 256-233-4247; or Alok Majumdar, 256-882-1921.
• Drive-thru Nativity. Emmanuel Baptist Church will host its annual live drive-thru Nativity scene 5:30–8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, through Sunday, Dec. 15. The free event takes place at 1917 U.S. 72 West, Athens. More information: 256-232-6193; ebcathens.com
