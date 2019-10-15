• Gospel meeting. Northside Church of Christ, 1201 N. Jefferson St., Athens, will hold a gospel meeting at 7 tonight and Wednesday, with speakers Steve Ferguson, tonight; and Ryan Knight, Wednesday. More information: 256-232-3179
• Portrait fundraiser. Ark of Promise Church, 15199 Brownsferry Road, Athens, will host a portrait fundraiser Oct. 17-19 to raise money to build a new sanctuary. For $10, participants will receive one 10-by-13-inch color portrait, with the option of buying a package at pickup. Photo dates are 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17; 5-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18; and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. More information: Deborah Scott, 256-278-9375
• Free kids day camp. Cowboy Church of Limestone County will hold a free Buck-A-Roo Day Camp for children ages 6-13 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at 26155 Thach Road, Athens. Learn horse handling, care and safety. Includes barrel racing, team-roping expo and Buck-A-Roo Rodeo. Horses and lunch provided. Parent or guardian must sign waiver prior to child participation. More information: Steve Olney, 256-614-9725; Rod Sanders, 256-777-0248
• Usher Day. St. Mark Primitive Baptist Church will celebrate Usher Day 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at 740 W. Sanderfer Road, Athens.
• Harvest celebration. Antioch Cumberland Presbyterian Church in America will hold its Harvest Celebration at 11:10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at the church, 923 Brownsferry St., Athens. The guest speaker is the Rev. Dorothy Tiller of Huntsville Presbytery. More information: 256-233-3016
• Swamp John's fundraiser. Lighthouse Apostolic Church will hold a Swamp John's fundraiser 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Big Lots parking lot. Cost is $12 a plate, which includes choice of fish, chicken or shrimp, fries, coleslaw, hushpuppies and tea. Proceeds will benefit Lighthouse Apostolic building fund. More information: Marie McGuire, 256-998-0195
• Appreciation banquet. An appreciation banquet for Pastor Charles and Debra Simmons will be held 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Round Island Creek Missionary Baptist Association Mission Center, 13829 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens. Comedian Jarrett Collier and various musicians will perform. Pastor Michael Timberlake of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, Florence, will speak. More information: Mother Imogene Malone, 256-232-6247
• Friends and Family Day. Mount Nebo Baptist Church will host Friends and Family Day at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the church, 27971 Easter Ferry Road. Pastor Clarence Parks and the Ole Mount Zion Church in Pulaski, Tennessee, will be at 2 p.m. Lunch will be served. Everyone welcome. More information: 256-233-7809
• Appreciation service. Little Ezekiel Missionary Baptist Church will host an appreciation service to celebrate 20 years of service by Pastor Charles and Debra Simmons 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the church on Lindsay Road, Tanner. Pastor Antoyne Green of New Life M.B. Church in Athens will bring the message. Music by New Life M.B. Church. More information: Mother Imogene Malone, 256-232-6247
• Love Day. Antioch Cumberland Presbyterian Church in America will hold the Pastor's 28th Love Day Celebration at 11:10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the church, 923 Brownsferry St., Athens. The guest speaker is the Rev. Terrance Vickerstaff, associate minister at First Missionary Baptist Church, Huntsville. More information: 256-233-3016
• Landmark program. The pastor, missionary society and members of Frazier Christian Methodist Episcopal Church will celebrate their annual Old Landmark Program 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the church. Pastor Katherine Baker and the Bright Hope Cumberland Presbyterian Church of America will lead service.
• Women's conference. Friendship Church will hold its 2019 women's conference, "Sweet Tea, Friends, and Jesus," 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the church, 16479 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens. Music by Lacey Snider and speech by Nancy Stewart. Free admission and lunch. More information: Pat Gartman, 256-777-7153
• Addiction series. Grace Full Gospel Church will hold an addiction series with addiction-based testimonies Nov. 10-15 at 27267 Bain Road, Athens. Series begins at 5 p.m. Nov. 10 and 7 p.m. Nov. 11-15. Inspired by Brother Gary Stewart Jones and led by Pastor Tammie Carter Johnson and evangelist Ryan Wilburn. Musical performance by Heartfelt Trio. More information: 256-374-3674; 256-278-0550
