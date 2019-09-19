• Old-fashioned day. Grace Senior Social Ministry will host old-fashioned day program 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Grace Missionary Baptist Church, 549 W. Elm St., Athens. The Rev. Willie Byrd, pastor, will speak on "God's Been Faithful" from Psalm 37:23-25. Everyone welcome to the event, which will include inspirational message, soul food and gospel music. Old-fashioned attire optional.
• Ladies Day. Coxey Church of Christ Ladies Day, with speaker Callie Rasberry and topic "Seasons of Our Life," will be 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Sept. 21, followed by lunch. Registration is 8:30 a.m., brunch provided. Church is at 10495 U.S. 72 (at U.S. 72 and New Cut Road, west of Athens).
• A capella singing. Seven Mile Post Road Church of Christ will host an a capella gospel singing 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.
• Guest speaker. Gracie Murphree, missionary and social activist in Honduras, will speak at 8:45 and 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Elkmont United Methodist Church. Lunch will follow 11 a.m. service. Book signing after each service. More information: 256-732-4301.
• Family and friends day. Little Ezekiel Missionary Baptist Church will hold family and friends day Sunday, Sept. 22. Pastor Jeffrey Mosely of Wesley Chapel Church of Stevenson will speak at 11 a.m. Music by Little Ezekiel Missionary Baptist Church male chorus. Fun, food and games after service. Casual dress. More information: Imogene Malone, 256-232-6247.
• Concert. Southern gospel music group Crossties will perform 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Enon Baptist Church, Alabama 99, in Goodsprings community. No admission fee; love offering accepted. More information: 256-278-0588.
• Gospel meeting. West Hobbs Street Church of Christ will host a gospel meeting series Sept. 22–25 at the church, 1602 W. Hobbs St., Athens. Times and topics are as follows: 9 a.m. Sunday, "Repentance: A command for all"; 10 a.m. Sunday, "What's so great about salvation?"; 1:30 p.m. Sunday, "Practicing pure religion"; 7 p.m. Monday, "Who will follow Jesus?"; 7 p.m. Tuesday, "How to overcome the difficulties of life"; and 7 p.m. Wednesday, "Opportunities Felix had to neglect to remain lost." Guest minister is Mark Posey, Winfield Church of Christ. More information: www.westhobbsstreetchurchofchrist.org
• Gospel meeting. Evans Road Church of Christ will hold gospel meetings with evangelist Don McCord from Sept. 27-29 at 16232 Evans Road, Athens, AL 35611. The free meetings are 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27; 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28; and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. More information: Bobby Wright, 256-233-0106 or 256-874-8244.
• Women's conference. Round Island Creek Missionary Baptist Association Women's Conference will be Friday and Saturday, Oct. 4-5, at the Round Island Mission Center in Athens. Theme: "Exalting the Lord, Equipping the Saints, and Evangelizing the Sinners." A meet and greet will kickoff the conference Friday evening from 5:30-6:15 p.m. Conference is 6:30 p.m. with sermonettes by ministers Clarissa Tibbs, Dorothy Settles, Raquel Moore and Bernetta Houston, and special music ay Sisters providing special music. Unity breakfast will be held 8 a.m. Saturday with keynote speaker Dr. Edith Fraser, chief executive officer of Family Ministries. Vendors will be available. More information: Ruby T. Betts, conference coordinator, 256-852-5397 or Beverly Malone, 256-431-5944.
• Donations sought. The Rev. DenTise P. Copeland and the Frazier Christian Methodist Episcopal Church family will host a benefit program 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, for Joyce Moore Harris, who is battling cancer for the second time in 10 years. Donations are being sought; all money raised will cover medical costs, medical supplies and general support for Harris, who is fighting throat and stomach cancer.
• Observance. The Tibbs Family Gospel Choir invites the public to its 59th Praise and Reflection Observance Oct. 11 and 13. Celebration starts 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Toney, with the Rev. Ernest Williams as pastor. Guest choirs, groups and soloists are invited to participate. Commemoration culminates 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, with the Rev. Anthony Stewart of Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Harvest, as guest speaker. Music by St. Elizabeth Primitive Baptist Church Sanctuary Choir of Madison. More information: Annie Brazelton, 256-852-7229.
