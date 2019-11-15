• Addiction series. Grace Full Gospel Church will hold an addiction series with addiction-based testimonies 7 p.m. tonight at the church, 27267 Bain Road, Athens. Event was inspired by Brother Gary Stewart Jones and led by Pastor Tammie Carter Johnson and evangelist Ryan Wilburn. Musical performance by Heartfelt Trio. More information: 256-374-3674 or 256-278-0550
• A Christmas Extravaganza. Alabama Fork Cumberland Presbyterian Church of America will present "A Christmas Extravaganza" 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Pincham-Lincoln Center, 606 Trinity Circle, Athens. The theme is "Oh, Come Let Us Adore Him," Psalm 95:1-6 and Psalm 96:1. Tickets are $25 each, with proceeds benefiting the church's community outreach programs. Nominations are also being accepted for the 2019 Legacy Leader Award, which honors CPCA individuals who have shown exemplary service to their church, family and community. Nominations are due by today. More information: 256-316-1274; 256-340-4824
• Diwali. Hindu Cultural Center of North Alabama will host a Diwali celebration 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. Cultural events will be 5-7 p.m., including musical and entertainment performances. Dinner will follow. The event is $10 for adult members, $5 for child members ages 3-7, $15 for adult nonmembers, $10 for child nonmembers ages 3-7 and free for anyone 2 or younger.
• Harvest program. Lakeview United Methodist Church will hold its harvest program 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at the church at 9130 Lucas Ferry Road, Tanner. More information: Addie Cosby, 256-444-0299
• Community Thanksgiving. Pleasant Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church of America, Athens-Limestone Ministerial Alliance and the Limestone Ministerial Coalition will host the Athens-Limestone County Community Thanksgiving Celebration 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Pleasant Grove CPCA Church, 15439 Hastings Road, Athens. ALMA and LMC invite everyone to join them in worship and gratitude and for a community choir and powerful message. Cash and nonperishable food will be accepted for Limestone County Churches Involved during the event.
• Marriage conference. Bondage Breakers Ministry will host a marriage conference 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Second Chance Ministries, 18200 Sunrise St., Athens. There will be six keynote speakers. Darius and the Hummingbirds will be the guest. More information: Pastor Cordell Hunter; 256-701-3296.
• Christmas concert. Athens State University Community Band will host a free Christmas concert 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1 at the Carter Gymnasium on the Athens State campus.
• Christmas revival. Frazier CME Church will have its annual Christmas revival service 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, and Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the church, 1108 S. Hine St., Athens. Monday's evangelist will be the Rev. Henry Brown, and the Woodruff's will be singing. Tuesday's evangelist will be the Rev. Shirley Fletcher. The Jackson Chapel CME choir will be singing. The theme of the revival is “Stepping for Jesus.”
• Drive-thru Nativity. Emmanuel Baptist Church will host its annual live drive-thru Nativity scene 5:30–8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, through Sunday, Dec. 15. The free event is at 1917 U.S. 72 West, Athens. More information: 256-232-6193; ebcathens.com
• Donations needed. Faith Christian Assembly, 14184 Section Line Road, Elkmont, is seeking donations for families in need in Athens and Elkmont. Toys, clothing, shoes, personal hygiene products and food are needed. To make a donation, call Amanda Thrasher, 256-800-7759.
Church briefs must be submitted in writing, either on a form available at The News Courier office at 410 W. Green St., Athens, or by sending an email to newscouriersoundoff@gmail.com or a fax to 256-233-7753.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.