• Women's conference. Friendship Church will hold its 2019 women's conference, "Sweet Tea, Friends, and Jesus," 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the church, 16479 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens. Music by Lacey Snider and speech by Nancy Stewart. Free admission and lunch. More information: Pat Gartman, 256-777-7153
• Addiction series. Grace Full Gospel Church will hold an addiction series with addiction-based testimonies Nov. 10-15 at the church, 27267 Bain Road, Athens. Series begins at 5 p.m. Nov. 10 and continues 7 p.m. Nov. 11-15. Inspired by Brother Gary Stewart Jones and led by Pastor Tammie Carter Johnson and evangelist Ryan Wilburn. Musical performance by Heartfelt Trio. More information: 256-374-3674 or 256-278-0550
• Community Thanksgiving. Pleasant Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church of America, Athens-Limestone Ministerial Alliance and the Limestone Ministerial Coalition will host the Athens-Limestone County Community Thanksgiving Celebration, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Pleasant Grove CPCA Church, 15439 Hastings Road, Athens. ALMA and LMC invite everyone to join them in worship and gratitude and for a community choir and powerful message. Cash and nonperishable food donations will be accepted for Limestone County Churches Involved during the event.
• Christmas concert. Athens State University Community Band will host a free Christmas concert 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at the Carter gym on the Athens State University campus.
• Christmas Extravaganza. Alabama Fork Cumberland Presbyterian Church of America will present "A Christmas Extravaganza," 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Pincham-Lincoln Center, 606 Trinity Circle, Athens. The theme is "Oh, Come Let Us Adore Him," Psalm 95:1–6 and Psalm 96:1. Tickets are $25 each, with proceeds benefiting the church's community outreach programs. Nominations are also being accepted for the 2019 Legacy Leader Award, which honors CPCA individuals who have shown exemplary service to their church, family and community. Nominations are due by Friday, Nov. 15. More information: 256-316-1274; 256-340-4824
• Drive-thru Nativity. Emmanuel Baptist Church will host its annual live drive-thru Nativity scene 5:30–8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, through Sunday, Dec. 15. The free event takes place at 1917 U.S. 72 West, Athens. More information: 256-232-6193; ebcathens.com
