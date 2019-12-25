• Countywide fellowship. Limestone County Democratic Conference will hold an end-of-year countywide fellowship and meet and greet at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Round Island Creek Missionary Baptist Mission Center, 13829 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens. Speakers: Pastor Damon Betts and Little Zion M.B. Church family. Casual dress: blue jeans and white shirts. Refreshments will be served. More information: James Lucas, 256-431-3744
• Singing. Reunion Church of Christ, on Reunion Road, Athens, will host a public singing 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at the church.
• Marriage conference. Bondage Breakers Ministry will hold a free marriage conference and night watch program 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Athens-Limestone Public Library. Single, widowed and married individuals invited. Special guests include Greg Brown and the Trumpetaires, evangelist Elaine Rice, Sis Shenequa Phipps, the Rev. Victoria Pickett and minister Kelly Scott of Decatur. More information: Pastor Hunter, 256-701-3296
• Clothing giveaway. Women Empowering Women will host an open house for their clothes giveaway ministry, "The Lord's Closet," 1–3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Freshwind Christian Fellowship Church, 17200 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens. Free food. Open to public. More information: The Rev. Janice Williams, 256-233-5995; Pastor John Jude of Freshwind CFC.
Church briefs must be submitted in writing, either on a form available at The News Courier office at 410 W. Green St., Athens, or by sending an email to newscouriersoundoff@gmail.com or a fax to 256-233-7753.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.