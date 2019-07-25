• Pastor installation. Installation services for the Rev. Marcus Moore, pastor-elect of Greater Hope Missionary Baptist Church, will be 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at the Round Island Creek Missionary Baptist Association Building. Morning speaker will be the Rev. Shaun Moore and afternoon speaker will be the Rev. C. Jermaine Turner of Pine Grove M.B.C. with the Pine Grove M.B.C. congregation.
• Preschool registration. New Life Assembly of God, 16768 U.S. 72, Athens, is enrolling students for its child-development program. The program, for children ages 6 weeks through prekindergarten, is 6 a.m.–6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Anyone who recommends someone else is eligible for $25 off the first week's tuition. More information: 256-232-6119; www.athensnewlife.com
• Food pantry. Full Gospel Tabernacle Community Christian Church will host a food pantry 4–7 p.m. Wednesdays at the church, 17470 Seven Mile Post Road, Athens. More information: Joseph Fifer, 256-262-3052
Church briefs must be submitted in writing, either on a form available at The News Courier office at 410 W. Green St., Athens, or by sending an email to newscouriersoundoff@gmail.com or a fax to 256-233-7753.
