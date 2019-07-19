• Revival. Peace Missionary Baptist Church will host a revival series 7 p.m. today, at the church, 1214 Plainview Circle, Athens. Guest evangelist is Leroy Elliot of Chicago. More information: Mike Bailey, 256-874-0565
• Vastu yoga. The Hindu Cultural Center of North Alabama will host a special lecture, "Vastu: Secrets for a Successful Life," with speaker Michael Mastro, Vastu architect, 5–7 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at the temple, 14800 Vishnu Way, Harvest. Vastu is yoga for home or office. Mastro's clients include NASA, Oracle, Microsoft and Boeing. More information: Dan Naran, 256-658-5753
• Pastor installation. Installation services for the Rev. Marcus Moore, pastor-elect of Greater Hope Missionary Baptist Church, will be 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at the Round Island Creek Missionary Baptist Association Building. Morning speaker will be the Rev. Shaun Moore and afternoon speaker will be the Rev. C. Jermaine Turner of Pine Grove M.B.C. with the Pine Grove M.B.C. congregation.
• Preschool registration. New Life Assembly of God, 16768 U.S. 72, Athens, is enrolling students for its child-development program. The program, for children ages 6 weeks through prekindergarten, is 6 a.m.–6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Anyone who recommends someone else is eligible for $25 off the first week's tuition. More information: 256-232-6119; www.athensnewlife.com
• Food pantry. Full Gospel Tabernacle Community Christian Church will host a food pantry 4–7 p.m. Wednesdays at the church, 17470 Seven Mile Post Road, Athens. More information: Joseph Fifer, 256-262-3052
