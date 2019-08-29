• Revival. Lakeview United Methodist Church will finish its annual revival at 6:30 tonight. Pastor James Childress of Triana Cumberland Presbyterian Church in America will speak.
• Revival. Mount Zion Primitive Baptist Church will hold revival 7 tonight through Friday, Aug. 30, at 2350 Wall Triana Highway, Huntsville. Evangelist will be Elder Corey Howse of Connection Hill PBC, Nashville. Music provided by various choirs.
• Family and friends. St. Mark Primitive Baptist Church will host a family and friends day 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at the church, 740 W. Sanderfer Road, Athens. Public welcome.
• Gospel singing. First Independent Methodist Church, at 13904 Zehner Road, Athens, will host a gospel singing at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, featuring Only By Grace, with special guests The Terry Family. Everyone welcome.
