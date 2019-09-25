• Gospel meeting. West Hobbs Street Church of Christ will host a gospel meeting 7 p.m.tonight at the church, 1602 W. Hobbs St., Athens. The topic is "Opportunities Felix had to neglect to remain lost." Guest minister is Mark Posey, Winfield Church of Christ. More information: www.westhobbsstreetchurchofchrist.org
• Gospel meeting. Evans Road Church of Christ will hold gospel meetings with evangelist Don McCord from Sept. 27-29 at 16232 Evans Road, Athens, AL 35611. The free meetings are 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27; 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28; and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. More information: Bobby Wright, 256-233-0106 or 256-874-8244.
• Fifth Sunday singing. Nebo Community Church will host a fifth Sunday singing with congregation and group singing 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29 at the church, located at 17772 Nuclear Plant Road, Athens.
• Women's conference. Round Island Creek Missionary Baptist Association Women's Conference will be Friday and Saturday, Oct. 4-5, at the Round Island Mission Center in Athens. Theme: "Exalting the Lord, Equipping the Saints, and Evangelizing the Sinners." A meet and greet will kickoff the conference Friday evening from 5:30-6:15 p.m. Conference is 6:30 p.m. with sermonettes by ministers Clarissa Tibbs, Dorothy Settles, Raquel Moore and Bernetta Houston, and special music ay Sisters providing special music. Unity breakfast will be held 8 a.m. Saturday with keynote speaker Dr. Edith Fraser, chief executive officer of Family Ministries. Vendors will be available. More information: Ruby T. Betts, conference coordinator, 256-852-5397 or Beverly Malone, 256-431-5944.
• Donations sought. The Rev. DenTise P. Copeland and the Frazier Christian Methodist Episcopal Church family will host a benefit program 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, for Joyce Moore Harris, who is battling cancer for the second time in 10 years. Donations are being sought; all money raised will cover medical costs, medical supplies and general support for Harris, who is fighting throat and stomach cancer.
• Jubilee singing. Midway Baptist Church will host jubilee singing 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the church, 26575 U.S. 72 East, Athens. More information: 256-233-1041
• Anniversary. Mt. Nebo Church will celebrate Pastor Timothy Townsend and First Lady Mother Sarah Townsend's 12th anniversary Sunday, Oct. 6 at the church, 27971 Easter Ferry Road, Lester. Pastor Simmons and Little Ezekiel Missionary Baptist Church will be at 11 a.m. Pastor Tavares Townsend and the Saint Luke Missionary Baptist Church will be at 2 p.m. Lunch will be served. More information: 256-233-7809.
• Observance. The Tibbs Family Gospel Choir invites the public to its 59th Praise and Reflection Observance Oct. 11 and 13. Celebration starts 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Toney, with the Rev. Ernest Williams as pastor. Guest choirs, groups and soloists are invited to participate. Commemoration culminates 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, with the Rev. Anthony Stewart of Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Harvest, as guest speaker. Music by St. Elizabeth Primitive Baptist Church Sanctuary Choir of Madison. More information: Annie Brazelton, 256-852-7229.
• Harvest celebration. Antioch Cumberland Presbyterian Church in America will hold its Harvest Celebration at 11:10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20 at the church, 923 Brownsferry St., Athens. The guest speaker is the Rev. Dorothy Tiller of Huntsville Presbytery. More information: 256-233-3016.
• Love Day. Antioch Cumberland Presbyterian Church in America will hold the Pastor's 28th Love Day Celebration at 11:10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 at the church, 923 Brownsferry St., Athens. The guest speaker is the Rev. Terrance Vickerstaff, associate minister at First Missionary Baptist Church, Huntsville. More information: 256-233-3016.
• Friends and Family Day. Mt. Nebo Baptist Church will host Friends and Family Day at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 at the church, 27971 Easter Ferry Road. Pastor Clarence Parks and the Ole Mount Zion Church in Pulaski, Tennessee, will be at 2 p.m. Lunch will be served. Everyone welcome. More information: 256-233-7809.
Church briefs must be submitted in writing, either on a form available at The News Courier office at 410 W. Green St., Athens, or by sending an email to newscouriersoundoff@gmail.com or a fax to 256-233-7753.
