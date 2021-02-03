Authorities are investigating a Wednesday morning fire that left a pregnant mother and her toddler dead in eastern Limestone County, officials said.
The fire occurred around 3:30 a.m. in a mobile Jennings Chapel Road. Jeffery Branson said he was asleep when his girlfriend alerted him to smoke in the home. Branson told The News Courier that she was going to get her daughter and follow him outside.
"I shouldn't have gotten out first, but I did," Branson said. "... I walked out to the front door, and by the time I walked out the front door, I looked behind me and Shauna wasn't there."
He told The News Courier he had burns on his shoulder from the fire, which he said had created so much heat and smoke, it prevented him from re-entering the home to help save his girlfriend and their children. Limestone County Coroner Mike West confirmed 32-year-old Shauna Leary and 2-year-old Sunshine Reynolds died inside the home. An initial report attributed their deaths to smoke inhalation, but their bodies have been sent for a full autopsy at the Huntsville Forensics Lab.
Branson said he and Leary had been dating for about six months, and she was pregnant with their first child together, due in August.
"It was like we lost two kids, for real," Branson said.
The American Red Cross joined first responders on the scene Wednesday to offer assistance to the family. According to Robert Rolf, disaster services lead for Limestone County, Branson, Leary and Reynolds shared the home with Branson's brother and brother's girlfriend.
Rolf said the brother and brother's girlfriend, who were not identified, escaped the fire. The girlfriend was injured in the escape but treated onsite, he said.
"It was horrific," Rolf said. "We listened to both (Branson's) account and then his brother's and his (brother's) girlfriend's about what transpired. Just utterly tragic."
However, an official said the only other person in the home when the fire occurred was Branson's father, Allen Dale Branson. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday afternoon that they were joining the state fire marshal's office in "investigating the actual events leading up to the origin and circumstances surrounding the fire."
LCSO reported in their statement to media outlets that investigators believe Leary made it out of the home but re-entered to retrieve Sunshine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.