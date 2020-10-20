SATURDAY
Swamp John's, blood drive
A Swamp John's dinner and blood drive will take place 4–7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Limestone County Sheriff's Rodeo Arena. Cost is $12 per plate. Funds raised will support the scholarship fund in memory of Addie Baker. Blood donors can donate in memory or honor of a loved one. More information: 256-777-7981
Ghost tours
Tickets are on sale now for the never-before-investigated Gray and Holt Building with Southern Ghost Tours & Paranormal Investigation and Athens-Limestone Tourism. Ticket seekers can visit eventbrite.com and search "Athens, AL Gray and Holt," or Facebook users can search for “Ghost Hunt and Paranormal Investigation, Gray and Holt on Market Street.” The event will take place Oct. 24 with tours at 6 and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person for 12 years and older (plus fees). A portion of the proceeds benefits Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association.
UPCOMING
Child-rearing class
Limestone County Kids & Kin will host a child-rearing class titled “We Need to Talk (UCP).” The free event will take place 10 a.m.–noon Wednesday, Oct. 28, at The Haven, 810 N. Malone St., Athens. More information: 256-724-2554; thill@familyguidancecenter.org
Swamp John's
Tanner United Methodist Church is holding a Swamp John's fundraiser at the church, located at 19607 Huntsville-Brownsferry Road, Tanner. The fundraiser will take place 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29. Plates are $12 each for carry-out. Funds raised will help pay the church insurance. More information: 256-232-7978
Toys for Tots program
The United Way of Athens-Limestone County is registering families for the 2020 Toys for Tots program. Registration is 9 a.m.–noon and 1–4 p.m. Nov. 4-5 at the Athens Senior Center, 912 W. Pryor St. The program is for children aged birth-12 years. Proof of income, birth certificates for each eligible child, Social Security cards for each eligible child, proof of residency in Limestone County and parent or guardian’s photo ID required. Due to coronavirus guidelines, only one representative per family is allowed to come register, and masks are required. If someone doesn't have a mask, one will be provided. More information: 256-233-2323
Veterans Day parade
The Athens-Limestone Veterans Day Parade will take place 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. Registration is open for those who wish to participate. Floats can be patriotic or military themed but not political or intentionally controversial. More information: Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives, 256-771-7578
Turkey giveaway
Women Empowering Women of Alabama is holding its annual turkeys and food boxes giveaway from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Freshwind Christian Fellowship Church, 17200 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens. Registration before event required. Register at Freshwind Christian Fellowship Church 2:30-4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays between Oct. 5 and Nov. 5. Proof of residence and valid ID required to register.
ONGOING
After-school feeding program
Women Empowering Women of Alabama, in partnership with Freshwind Christian Fellowship, is offering free meals for students after school. Meals are available 2–5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. More information: Janice Williams, 256-233-5995
Used book sale
Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library host a used book sale from 10:15 a.m.–2:15 p.m. each Tuesday and first Saturday of each month at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: 256-232-1233
Virtual exercise class
Limestone County Council on Aging presents virtual exercise class 1–2 p.m. Mondays and Fridays via Zoom. The classes are called S.A.I.L., which stands for Stay Active and Independent for Life. More information: 256-233-6412
Recruiting school tutors
RSVP is recruiting elementary tutors for Athens City Schools and math tutors for all grades. Anyone interested in tutoring at least one hour per week is encouraged to call the RSVP office. More information: 256-232-7207
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS
MEETINGS
• NARFE. NARFE Chapter 1480 will meet 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives. Blue Cross/Blue Shield packages will be available at the meeting, but due to COVID-19, no representative will be speaking. Donuts, orange juice and coffee will be served. Masks required. More information: Dean Morgan, 256-233-0248
• Athens-Limestone Republican Women. The Athens-Limestone Republican Women's monthly lunch meeting will take place Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Canebrake Club, 23015 Founders Circle, Athens. Sign-in at 11:45 a.m., luncheon/business at noon. Guest speaker Danny Crawford at 12:30 p.m. RSVP by emailing thompsons.ark@att.net or calling 256-233-5015 and leaving a message for a lunch reservation by noon Oct. 21. Cost is $18 for a full buffet. Everyone welcome.
Limestone Ledger is a community calendar in which nonprofit organizations can notify the public of events. Publication of donation requests should not be considered an endorsement by this newspaper. The News Courier encourages residents to research organizations before donating. All items will run as space allows until the day of the event and should be submitted at least one week prior to the event for best results. Ongoing items run for up to one month but can be resubmitted regularly. Email submissions to newscouriersoundoff@gmail.com, fax to 256-233-7753 or bring to The News Courier, 410 W. Green St., Athens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.