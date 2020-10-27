WEDNESDAY
Child-rearing class
Limestone County Kids & Kin will host a child-rearing class titled “We Need to Talk (UCP).” The free event will take place 10 a.m.–noon Wednesday, Oct. 28, at The Haven, 810 N. Malone St., Athens. More information: 256-724-2554; thill@familyguidancecenter.org
THURSDAY
Swamp John's
Tanner United Methodist Church is holding a Swamp John's fundraiser at the church, located at 19607 Huntsville-Brownsferry Road, Tanner. The fundraiser will take place 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29. Plates are $12 each for carry-out. Funds raised will help pay the church insurance. More information: 256-232-7978
UPCOMING
Toys for Tots program
The United Way of Athens-Limestone County is registering families for the 2020 Toys for Tots program. Registration is 9 a.m.–noon and 1–4 p.m. Nov. 4-5 at the Athens Senior Center, 912 W. Pryor St. The program is for children aged birth-12 years. Proof of income, birth certificates for each eligible child, Social Security cards for each eligible child, proof of residency in Limestone County and parent or guardian’s photo ID required. Due to coronavirus guidelines, only one representative per family is allowed to come register, and masks are required. If someone doesn't have a mask, one will be provided. More information: 256-233-2323
Movie night
The Athens-Limestone Public Library is offering a free showing of True Grit at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6. Enjoy this classic Western starring John Wayne from the comfort of your car. The movie is being presented as part of NEA Big Read: Limestone County. The library building will be closed, so restrooms and other amenities won't be available. The movie is rated G.
Veterans Day parade
The Athens-Limestone Veterans Day Parade will take place 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. Registration is open for those who wish to participate. Floats can be patriotic or military themed but not political or intentionally controversial. More information: Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives, 256-771-7578
Chicken stew sale
Ardmore Veterans Group will hold a chicken stew sale Saturday, November 7, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Ardmore, Tennessee, City Annex Building located behind Burger King. Chicken Stew will be sold for $25 for a gallon and $15 for a half-gallon. Please bring containers if possible. You can preorder by contacting Ken Crosson at 256-874-4821 or Jan Chancey at 910-391-5908.
Movie night
The Athens-Limestone Public Library is offering a free showing of the Coen brothers' 2010 remake of True Grit at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13. Enjoy this modern masterpiece starring Jeff Bridges from the comfort of your car. The movie is being presented as part of NEA Big Read: Limestone County. The library building will be closed, so restrooms and other amenities won't be available. The movie is rated PG-13.
Turkey giveaway
Women Empowering Women of Alabama is holding its annual turkeys and food boxes giveaway from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Freshwind Christian Fellowship Church, 17200 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens. Registration before event required. Register at Freshwind Christian Fellowship Church 2:30-4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays between Oct. 5 and Nov. 5. Proof of residence and valid ID required to register.
ONGOING
After-school feeding program
Women Empowering Women of Alabama, in partnership with Freshwind Christian Fellowship, is offering free meals for students after school. Meals are available 2–5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. More information: Janice Williams, 256-233-5995
Used book sale
Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library host a used book sale from 10:15 a.m.–2:15 p.m. each Tuesday and first Saturday of each month at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: 256-232-1233
Virtual exercise class
Limestone County Council on Aging presents virtual exercise class 1–2 p.m. Mondays and Fridays via Zoom. The classes are called S.A.I.L., which stands for Stay Active and Independent for Life. More information: 256-233-6412
Recruiting school tutors
RSVP is recruiting elementary tutors for Athens City Schools and math tutors for all grades. Anyone interested in tutoring at least one hour per week is encouraged to call the RSVP office. More information: 256-232-7207
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS
CANCELED
Coffee Call
Due to health concerns, the Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives Coffee Call scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 7, has been canceled.
Ardmore Veterans Day Parade
The Ardmore Veterans Day program, scheduled for November 11, has been canceled due to COVID-19.
Festival of Trees
Due to COVID-19, the Donnell House will not be hosting the Festival of Trees this year. However, the Donnell House is still available to rent for private events. More information: 239-429-2211
MEETINGS
• Athens-Limestone Republican Women. The Athens-Limestone Republican Women's monthly lunch meeting will take place Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Canebrake Club, 23015 Founders Circle, Athens. Sign-in at 11:45 a.m., luncheon/business at noon. Guest speaker Danny Crawford at 12:30 p.m. RSVP by emailing thompsons.ark@att.net or calling 256-233-5015 and leaving a message for a lunch reservation by noon Oct. 21. Cost is $18 for a full buffet. Everyone welcome.
Limestone Ledger is a community calendar in which nonprofit organizations can notify the public of events. Publication of donation requests should not be considered an endorsement by this newspaper. The News Courier encourages residents to research organizations before donating. All items will run as space allows until the day of the event and should be submitted at least one week prior to the event for best results. Ongoing items run for up to one month but can be resubmitted regularly. Email submissions to newscouriersoundoff@gmail.com, fax to 256-233-7753 or bring to The News Courier, 410 W. Green St., Athens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.