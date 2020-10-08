MONDAY
Museum closed
The Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives will be closed Monday, Oct. 12, in observance of Columbus Day.
WEDNESDAY
Drive-thru flu clinic
The Limestone County Health Department will be holding its drive-thru flu clinic at the Athens Sportsplex from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14. The flu shots are free for those with Medicaid, Medicare Part B or Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance card. For all other insurances or no insurance there will be a $2 charge. More information: 256-232-3200
Child-rearing class
Limestone County Kids and Kin are holding a free child-rearing class for individuals raising a relative's child titled “Helping Families Cope with Coronavirus.” The class is 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Oct. 14, at The Haven, 810 N. Malone St., Athens. More information: Tammie Hill, 256-724-2554 or thill@familyguidancecenter.org
UPCOMING
Swamp John's fundraiser
Swamp John's will be at the Big Lots parking lot on U.S. 72 from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16. Your choice of fish, shrimp or chicken plates are $12 each. Plates include fries, slaw, condiments and tea. Proceeds go to the Lighthouse Apostolic Pentecostal Church building fund. More information: Marie McGuire, 256-998-0195 or Chris Teeples, 256-998-0194
Ghost tours
Tickets are on sale now for the never-before-investigated Gray and Holt Building with Southern Ghost Tours & Paranormal Investigation and Athens-Limestone Tourism. Ticket seekers can visit eventbrite.com and search Athens, AL Gray and Holt, or Facebook users can search for “Ghost Hunt and Paranormal Investigation, Gray and Holt on Market Street.” The event will take place Oct. 24 with tours at 6 and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person for 12 years and older (plus fees). A portion of the proceeds benefits Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association.
Haunt Walks
Haunt Walks tickets are on sale and available for pickup at the Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association office, 100 N. Beaty St., Athens. Tours are held 6:30 and 7 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday in October. Limit of 15 ticketholders per tour. Tickets are $10 each (cash or check) for 12 years and older. Masks and social distancing required during tour. More information: 256-232-5411
Turkey giveaway
Women Empowering Women of Alabama is holding its annual turkeys and food boxes giveaway from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Freshwind Christian Fellowship Church, 17200 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens. You must register to receive a turkey and food box. Register at Freshwind Christian Fellowship Church Monday through Friday from 2:30-4:30 p.m. between Oct. 5 and Nov. 5. You must have proof of residence and an ID to register.
ONGOING
After-school feeding program
Women Empowering Women of Alabama, in partnership with Freshwind Christian Fellowship, is offering free meals for students after school. Meals are available 2-5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. More information: Janice Williams, 256-233-5995
Used book sale
Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library host a used book sale from 10:15 a.m.–2:15 p.m. each Tuesday and first Saturday of each month at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: 256-232-1233
Virtual exercise class
Limestone County Council on Aging presents virtual exercise class via Zoom. The classes are called S.A.I.L., which stands for Stay Active and Independent for Life. Classes are one hour each and will take place Mondays and Fridays at 1 p.m. More information: 256-233-6412
Recruiting school tutors
RSVP is recruiting elementary tutors for Athens City Schools and math tutors for all grades. Anyone interested in tutoring at least one hour per week is encouraged to call the RSVP office. More information: 256-232-7207
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS
MEETINGS
• Athens Education Retirees. Athens Limestone Education Retirees Association will meet 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at the new Athens Recreation Center. Bring sealed snack items to include in baskets for policemen and firemen. Attendees are asked to wear a mask.
Limestone Ledger is a community calendar in which nonprofit organizations can notify the public of events. Publication of donation requests should not be considered an endorsement by this newspaper. The News Courier encourages residents to research organizations before donating. All items will run as space allows until the day of the event and should be submitted at least one week prior to the event for best results. Ongoing items run for up to one month but can be resubmitted regularly. Email submissions to newscouriersoundoff@gmail.com, fax to 256-233-7753 or bring to The News Courier, 410 W. Green St., Athens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.